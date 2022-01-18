UPDS Competition Dancers

The UPDS competition dance team performed at Saturday's Eagles Cancer Telethon in Rochester and helped raise $2,640. Pictured in the front row from left to right are Sloane Allen, Keira Schoenfeld, Addie Pfeifer and Layla Motl. Pictured in the back row from left to right are Jenna Klecker, Aza Lewis, Addison Dirkes, Gretta Larson, Hattie Nelson, Kailey Boettcher, Avery Benda and Sophia Brownlee. Not pictured Anela Grubish and Hannah Estes. (Photo courtesy of Brandi Dirkes)

