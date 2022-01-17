On Saturday, that state of Wisconsin got a taste of Owatonna’s defense in the Huskies’ 67-55 win over Division 3 No. 3 ranked Catholic Memorial Crusaders (Waukesha, Wisconsin) in the Midwest Players Classic in La Crosse.
To open the game, the Huskies and Crusaders were in lockstep with each other and Catholic ended up with a 34-30 lead as the teams went into halftime. The second half is where Owatonna took over.
The Huskies held Catholic to 21 points in the second half as the Crusaders saw a major dip in their shooting percentages. They dropped from 50% to 25.9% from the field and 53.8% to 15.4% from 3-point range.
Meanwhile, Owatonna got even more shots to fall while Catholic struggled to get going. It scored at a 60% clip from the field (12-for-20) and 50% from three (2-for-4) to outscore the Crusaders 37-21 in the final 18 minutes en route to the Huskies 12-point win.
Senior guard Brayden Williams helped lead the way for the Huskies with his game-high 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block.
Owatonna also saw senior forward Evan Dushek return to the court after nursing a minor ankle injury and he recorded a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double in 21 minutes on the floor. He also recorded one assist and one block.
Senior guard and sharpshooter Blake Burmeister stepped up for Owatonna, especially with fellow senior guard Ty Creger fouling out of the game, and recorded one of the most efficient shooting nights of any player. Burmeister recorded 16 points while going a perfect 4-for-4 beyond the arc and 5-for-6 from the floor, while also adding two assists and two steals.
Creger finished with four points, three rebounds and two assists, Connor Ginskey finished with three points and one rebound, Avery Hartman and Nick Williams finished with two points and one rebound each, Collin Vick had three rebounds and Jack Helget had one rebound.
A big win over a top ranked team in Wisconsin now sets the Huskies (6-0 Big 9) up for a pair of Big 9 Conference matchups against two teams hot on their trail at the top of the conference standings.
They go on the road against Mankato West (6-1 Big 9) Tuesday night before returning home to host Mankato East (6-3 Big 9) Saturday night.