The Owatonna boys and girls cross country teams continue to ring up big results at small meets.
Hitting the trail on their home course for the first time all season, the Huskies — trekking into the heart of their slimmed-down schedule that will ultimately feature only duals and triangulars — didn’t miss a beat and breezed to the top of the podium in a Big Nine Conference triangular against Faribault and Mankato West on Thursday.
For the second time in three races, the boys compiled a perfect score by securing the top five individual spots and won by a whopping 43 points over the second place Falcons. The Scarlets ended in third with 60 points.
Carsyn Brady maintained her season-opening streak of first place finishes and was part of Owatonna’s 1-2 combination that helped lock down a comfortable double-digit win over Faribault (43) and Mankato West (57).
“It was fun to see us defend the home turf today,” Owatonna girls coach Dan Leer said. “Carson just keeps getting better each week.”
Preston Meier spearheaded the parade of Owatonna runners with his third consecutive blue ribbon time, picking up steam in the final mile of the 5K event and darting across the finish line in 16 minutes, 48 seconds. After finishing second behind Andrew Johnson of Mankato East in Owatonna’s season-opening meet on Aug. 27, Meier reeled off back-to-back wins at Rochester John Marshall and Austin entering Thursday's triangular.
Brayden Williams kept pace with Meier for roughly half the race before ultimately settling into the second position down the stretch. The junior joined his classmate as the only two runners to post sub-17:00 times with a 16:57.6 and was tailed directly by Jack Meiners (17:03.9) in third.
Steady Connor Ginskey was next for OHS and dashed across the finish line in 17:09.9, roughly 20 seconds ahead of Trevor Hiatt (17:31).
Though his position didn’t factor into the Huskies’ final tally, Evan Buck ended in the top 10 with a time 17:53.9, using a late surge to cross the finish line ahead of the Scarlets’ second-best finisher, Markus Rupnow (17:54.2) in ninth place.
As she has all season, Brady put a considerable amount of distance between herself and the rest of the three-team pack within the opening mile and was the only female runner to break 20 minutes with a 19:32.
Zinash Valen continued her breakout campaign and trailed Brady by roughly 40 seconds in the final standings. Averaging 6:31 per mile, the senior registered a 20:13.5 and bested third place Chloe Aanenson by seven seconds.
“She has been huge for us the last couple weeks,” Leer said Valen. “She’s running stronger than ever before.”
Kaitlin Bruessel led a snug procession of runners for the final four spots within the top 10, clocking a seventh place time of 20:48.9. Teammate Jaci Burtis matched her stride-for-stride and came in eighth with a 20:51.2.
Faribault's Brynn Beardsley wedged between the pack of Huskies in ninth with a 20:57.3 before Owatonna’s Anna Cox rounded out the top 10 — and Owatonna’s final score — with a 21:09.