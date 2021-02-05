The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms (2-3) came out victorious against the Medford Tigers (2-4) in a physical Gopher Conference contest Friday evening, 58-48.
The two teams traded buckets throughout the first half, though their offensive approaches couldn't have been different.
Medford, taking advantage of Blooming Prairie's zone defense and propensity to collapse into the paint, hoisted numerous 3-point shots with sophomore guard Connor Jones burying three. Jones' hot-hand opened up the lanes for senior forward Kael Hermanstorfer who added seven points of his own.
Blooming Prairie's focus was on getting the ball into the paint; however, an overall lack of flow and energy held the Awesome Blossoms scoreless for key stretches. Due in large part to the mathematical principal of three being greater than two, Medford took a 26-20 into halftime.
"We didn't have enough guys guarding the perimeter," Blooming Prairie coach Nate Piller said. "We were a little heavy on our inside defense and we were so concerned about helping down inside that we weren't really guarding the perimeter."
In an attempt to counteract their defensive miscues, the Awesome Blossoms opened the second half playing man-to-man and the tide slowly began to turn in their favor. Junior forward Drew Kittelson erupted on both ends of the court after a relatively quiet first half, scoring the team's first 12 points and playing stout interior defense.
Hermanstorfer, not to be outdone by a conference rival, responded with an 8-point run of his own and, in doing so, slowed Blooming Prairie's push. A pair of 3-pointers from senior Gunner White also help slow the bleeding.
In the end though, the Awesome Blossoms' defense, led by Kittelson's six blocks, proved to be too much and slowly choked the life out of the Tigers.
"We went man-to-man (to open the second half) and it's a little easier to pick up your energy when you're in man-to-man because you have to be active, you're forced to be active," Piller said. "I thought our energy level was a lot better in the second half...(Kittelson's) defense was outstanding. Anything that was going inside, he really made people change their shots or he blocked their shots. That was huge for us."
This marks the second win in a row for Blooming Prairie who started the season 0-3, due in no small part to missing Kittelson's presence as well as facing off against a difficult schedule.
The Awesome Blossoms are next in action on Tuesday, Feb. 9 when they face off against the NRHEG Panthers (2-5) in New Richland. Tip is slated for 7:15 p.m.
The Tigers' next game is also on Tuesday, Feb. 9 against the Hayfield Vikings (5-3) at Hayfield High School. Tip is also set for 7:15 p.m.