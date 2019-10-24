Last year, Preston Meier was just happy to be near the front of the pack.
As he navigated the course at the annual Section 1-AA meet, he viewed the competition through the lens of a freshman, telling himself that there’s "always next year" just in case he didn’t make it, which probably helped when he discovered that he’d missed the cut by just two spots.
Fast-forward one year and the sophomore entered this season’s meet at Brooktre Golf Course with a completely different perspective and approach.
And it worked.
Getting out to a great start and maintaining a steady pace throughout, Meier found a gear he probably didn’t know he possessed before Thursday afternoon and collapsed as he crossed the finish line in 11th place. As the eighth-highest finishing individual outside of the top two teams, Meier clinched the final spot for next Saturday’s state competition with a with a 16:35.7.
“Last year in the race I wanted it bad, but in the back of my mind I was like ‘there is always next year,’” Meier said. “Today I was trying to run like this is my last chance to make it. A lot of runs this year I was thinking I need to do well in this workout if I want to go to state. I always used that for motivation and it just feels great to put in that much work and now have it.”
Meier finished 0.8 of a second ahead of 12th-place Aaron Kruse and helped Owatonna finish in sixth place of 17 teams with 200 points. Jack Meiners finished in 27th place with a 16:58.9 and was followed by Brayden Williams (31st, 17:08), Connor Ginskey (62nd, 17:40) and Evan Buck (69th, 17:53).
Meier won’t be the only Owatonna individual competing at the Class AA meet on Saturday, Nov. 2 at St. Olaf College as Carsyn Brady led the girls team with a swift 18:51.1 and finished comfortably within the qualification range in eighth place.
The chance to take part in the state competition is especially rewarding for Brady as the eighth grader missed the cut by a single spot last fall.
“It feels really good,” Brady said. “I’m excited.”
The girls improved an incredible eight spots from last year and elevated all the way to third place overall with 167 points. Farmington was the only team to average less than 19:00 per-individual and finished in first place with 39 points, well ahead of second place Lakeville South (94).
Jaci Burtis continued her impressive late-season surge and clocked a 19:54.1, improving her time by more than 10 seconds from last week at the conference meet. Kaitlin Bruessel was next in 42nd place with a 20:23.4 and was followed by Laura Stevensen (46th, 20:33) and Jeni Burtis (49th, 20:38).
Farmington’s Anna Fenske clocked the fastest individual time with a 17:52.1.
On the boys side, Farmington (75 points) and Rochester Century (93) qualified for state as a team while Winona’s Carter Briggs registered the fastest individual time with a 15:52.3.
Section 1-AA meet (Brooktree GC)
Boys team results: 1. Farmington 75 (Q), 2. Rochester Century 93 (Q), 3. Winona 102, 4. Faribault 138, 5. Lakeville South 149, 6. Owatonna 200, 7. Albert Lea 203, 8. Lakeville North 203, 9. Rochester Mayo 218, 10. Northfield 230, 11. Rochester JM 246, 12. Waseca 326, 13. Kasson-Mantorville 337, 14. Austin 379, 15. Red Wing 379, 16. Hastings 405, 17. Byron 421
Owatonna top finishers: 11. Preston Meier 16:35.7Q; 27. Jack Meiners 16:58.9; 31. Brayden Williams 17:08.8; 62. Connor Ginskey 17:40.8; 69. Evan Buck 17:53
Girls team results: 1. Farmington 39 (Q), 2. Lakeville South 94 (Q), 3. Owatonna 167, 4. Rochester Century 168, 5. Northfield 174, 6. Red Wing 177, 7. Lakeville North 197, 8. Faribault 208, 9. Winona 223, 10. Waseca 230, 11. Rochester Mayo 295, 12. Austin 310, 13. Byron 318, 14. Hastings 353, 15. Rochester JM 354, 16. Albert Lea 397, 17. Kasson-Mantorville 497
Owatonna top finishers: 8. Carsyn Brady 18:51.1; 22. Jaci Burtis 19:54.1; 42. Kaitlin Bruessel 20:23.4; 46. Laura Stevensen 20:33.5; Jeni Burtis 20:38.3