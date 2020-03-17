EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a multi-part series of articles that will be published in the forthcoming weeks delving into how local college athletes are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has affected their lives both on and off the field.
Alec Holcomb’s one-and-only appearance for the North Dakota State University baseball team this season against Hawaii on Feb. 15 might as well have been a lifetime ago.
Since that fateful inning, his entire college career has been flipped on its head.
Twice.
The initial incident occurred during the Bison’s season-opening series on the island of Honolulu when Holcomb felt a ting of discomfort in his elbow following an abbreviated stint against the Rainbow Warriors. After consulting with the training staff, it was decided that the best course of action would be to shut things down as a precautionary measure in case the injury was something more serious and he would be forced to to apply for a medical red shirt.
Holcomb continued to travel with the team — making trips to California, Florida, Minneapolis and Colorado — with the intention of having his elbow re-examined before the beginning of the conference season slated to start March 13 at Nebraska-Omaha.
And then, the unthinkable.
In what would prove to be a whirlwind 72 hours that few in this nation will ever forget, the entire college baseball season was abruptly halted due to the spread of COVID-19, or more commonly known as coronavirus.
A day after learning that the NCAA had preemptively cancelled the College World Series scheduled for late-June, Holcomb and his teammates were informed that the Summit League had suspended play indefinitely. Keeping step with essentially all colleges and universities in the United States, NDSU also closed its campus and sent its students home with instructions to resume classes online for the foreseeable future.
And just like that, Holcomb’s senior season was cut short. Poof. Gone, filed away as another victim of the growing pandemic that has gripped the nation.
“During a team meeting we were basically told the season had been cancelled,” Holcomb said over the phone Monday night. “We had heard that the College World Series had been cancelled, so we sort of figured this was the next step, but it was still crazy. I didn’t really know what to think right away.”
In just one of what has become a series of unprecedented measures taken by the NCAA, Holcomb found out during the meeting that he, along the rest of his senior teammates, would likely be granted an extra year of eligibility and could return next season with no pre-mandated stipulations. As of Tuesday evening, though, that decision has not been finalized.
“There’s increasing confidence in the industry that the NCAA’s eligibility waiver will end up applying only to seniors, but we will see how things play out,” Tweeted Kendall Rogers, whose verified account lists him as the Co-Managing Editor of D1baseball.com “Everything is fluid, but that’s the educated thought at the moment.”
So there Holcomb was, forced to deal with the spectrum of reality that had just been thrust upon him and more than two dozen of his peers ranging from 18 to 22-years-old. In the span of a little more than a week, he had gone from emotionally and physically preparing for what could ultimately prove to be his final season playing Division I baseball to processing the flood of emotions that ranged from devastation and concern, to hope and optimism.
Understandably, there was a piece of Holcomb that was elated that his eligibility issue would likely be settled without having to endure the arduous process of applying for a medical red shirt, but for it to be granted under such grim circumstances hasn’t always been easy for him to comprehend. Additionally, the logistical and practical reality of the situation forced him to quickly re-evaluate his immediate educational path as he would need to carry the minimum 12 credits in the second semester of the 2020-21 academic year in order to remain eligible to play per NCAA bylaws.
“A lot of guys were anxious when we didn’t know,” Holcomb said. “We were asking: ‘Are we just done?’ In my situation, and with the rest of the seniors, our careers would be over abruptly and people were pretty excited when we found out we would likely be granted an extra year.”
Holcomb went on to explain that “as of right now” he plans on returning to NDSU and taking advantage of his extra year of eligibility, if granted. In order to make that happen, he will need to land an internship this summer in order to give him enough credits to achieve his Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Management. After that, the next step would be to begin the process of achieving his Master’s Degree and enroll as a graduate student on the Fargo, N.D. campus.
He also plans on spending the summer nursing his arm back to full strength and training in the Twin Cities or Rochester on a weekly basis. If all goes well and its determined that he hasn’t sustained any serious damage, he could return to the diamond by early-August and join one of the local amateur teams such as the Dundas Dukes or Owatonna Aces. Last year, Holcomb played in one of the top NCAA-sanctioned wooden bat baseball leagues in the entire nation — the Northwoods League — and emerged as a reliable late-inning reliever for the Waterloo Bucks, though that option might be off the table because of his growing list of off-the-field obligations.
“It’s all up in the air at this point,” he said. “We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”
As Holcomb and thousands of other college athletes forge ahead during these uncertain times, there are a few things, though, that have become crystal clear to the 2016 Owatonna High School graduate.
“Honestly I have always told myself that I will to play baseball as long as I possibly can,” Holcomb said. “I am going to get my degree and would love to keep playing maybe (professional) Independent ball or even catch on in the minor leagues and go from there. It’s about going all-in for my last year and doing as much as I can to make that happen. Regardless, I love the game and could see myself coaching and staying involved in some capacity.”
As for how he’s handling everything else that has gone on in our country, it’s safe to say it’s been an eye-opening experience.
“I don’t think I’ve fully processed it yet,” he said. “Right away it was just my point-of-view and then I saw how it affected some of my teammates that might not be able to come back and how it impacts other athletes. I know quite a few guys on the wrestling team and this was supposed to be their first time qualifying for nationals, and now that’s not happening. I’ve tried to look at the big picture and not think about myself all the time because there are so many more people that have it worse and it’s crazy how much this has changed things.”