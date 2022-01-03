Owatonna boys basketball celebrated the holiday season at Concordia-St. Paul over the break by matching up against Robbinsdale Armstrong and Osseo in the Capitol City Holiday Classic.
The Huskies split their two games in the classic, facing their first loss of the season in a 63-61 final to Armstrong and bouncing back with a 62-52 win over Class 4A No. 9 Osseo to improve to 4-1.
Dec. 29: Armstrong 63, Owatonna 61
First-half shooting woes is what ultimately doomed Owatonna in its loss to the Falcons on the first day of the classic.
In a game where the Huskies only lost by one possession, they left plenty of points on the court in the first half after struggling to get some shots to fall, which gave Armstrong a cushion that proved to be very helpful.
Owatonna shot 9-for-31 from the field and 2-for-8 from 3-point range, while the Falcons shot 13-for-25 from the field to lead the Huskies 30-22 at halftime.
The Huskies heated up in the second half and outscored the Falcons 39-33.
Senior forward Evan Dushek led the charge for the Huskies with his game-highs 22 points and 13 rebounds. Senior guard Blake Burmeister was another bright spot for Owatonna after shooting an efficient 4-for-6 percent from 3-point range as the team’s second-leading scorer with 12 points, while also adding a team-high three steals.
Brayden Williams added 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal. Ty Creger also added five points, four rebounds, one steal and a team-high six assists.
Dec. 30: Owatonna 62, Osseo 54
While the first half shooting in the second day of the classic for the Huskies was a slight improvement, it was Osseo that was doomed by a struggle to get shots to fall.
Owatonna still struggled to get its threes to fall early on after going 2-for-10 beyond the arc in the first half, but did a better job of converting inside the arc at a 38.5% clip (10-for-26).
Leading 23-20 at halftime, the Huskies kicked it up a couple gears in the second half and shot nearly 52% from the field (14-for-27) and 6-for-12 from beyond the arc to outscore Osseo 39-34.
Williams and Creger both had improved days shooting the ball with Williams posting a game-high 25 points after shooting 50% from the field and 45.4% from three. He also added nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. Creger added 14 points also shooting 50% from the field and 33.3% from three.
Dushek added a game-high 12 rebounds to go along with nine points, four assists and a block. Junior guard Collin Vick got his first start for the Huskies and recorded four points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal.
With the holiday break over, Owatonna will get back into the thick of things Tuesday night when it travels to Class AAA No. 9 Winona before returning back home Friday when the Huskies host Rochester Mayo.