Medford’s Charley Elwood advanced to the 132-pound championship match following a 14-1 major decision victory over Le Sueur-Henderson’s Dylan Novak and a 16-0 technical fall victory over NRHEG’s Clay Stenzel. Elwood will face Blue Earth’s Caleb Beeler in the championship.
Stenzel will face Maple River’s Robert Borden for a spot in the third-place match.
Medford’s Tommy Elwood will face Langager for a chance to move to the third-place match.
Medford’s Alex Helgeson will have a match at 113 pounds for third place against Westfield’s Bo Zweiner.
Medford’s Tate Hermes will meet Blue Earth’s Koby Nagel for the 145-pound championship after Hermes defeated Westfield’s Sam Skillestad by fall in 59 seconds and Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Bray Olson 8-4. NRHEG’s Agro Guswha wrestles Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial’s Seth Rosin for a chance to move to the third-place match.
Medford’s Willie VonRuden picked up two first-period pins to earn a spot in the 152-pound championship. He’ll face Maple River’s Caden Ochsendorf. NRHEG’s Thor Routh will face Blue Earth’s Adam Schavey for a spot in the third-place match.
Medford’s Josiah Hedensten earned a spot in the 160-pound championship after a 10-7 victory over Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Tyler Craig. Hedensten will meet Blue Earth’s Max Ehrich for the championship.
At 220 pounds, Medford’s Brennon Hoffman advanced to the finals with a 3-2 ultimate tie-breaker victory over NRHEG’s Makota Misgen and a 3-2 win over United South Central’s Dylan Elvebak. He’ll face Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Carter Quam for the title. Misgen will meet WEM/JWP’s Brant Melchert for a spot in the third-place match.
Westfield’s Dylan Nirk won both his matches by fall at 285 pounds to reach the championship where he’ll face Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Armani Tucker. Medford’s Gavin Hermes will meet Blue Earth’s Ian Cornelio for a spot in the third-place match.
NRHEG’s Ralph Roesler will meet Maple River’s Wyatt Simon for the 170-pound championship after Roesler won both his matches by fall. Medford’s Zach Wetmore will face Westfield’s Tyler Archer to claim a spot in the third-place match.
Westfield’s Colton Krell will meet Blue Earth’s Luke Mertens in the 195-pound championship after Krell pinned Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial’s Matt Thofson in 1:39. NRHEG’s Max Selten meets Thofson for a chance at the third-place match.
NRHEG’s Nikolas Petsinger will have a chance to move to the third-place match at 120 pounds when he faces Le Sueur-Henderson’s Andy Genelin. Westfield’s Lane Lembke will face Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Kiefer Olson for the other spot in the third-place match.
Westfield’s Keegan Bronson meets Medford’s Derek Bartosch for a shot at the 126-pound third-place match.
Medford’s Garron Hoffman will meet NRHEG’s Andrew Reich to clinch a spot in the third-place match at 138 pounds.
NRHEG’s Conner Okland faces Blue Earth’s Nick Frank for a chance at the 182-pound third-place match. Westfield’s Dylan Ehmke faces Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Logan Meyers in the other wrestleback match.