Alyssa Utsby scores 31, Rochester Lourdes races past Owatonna

ROCHESTER — When taking the floor against the player the caliber of Alyssa Utsby, effective game plans can often prove elusive.
Double-teams, exotic defenses and all attempts to alter the flow of the game might work in patches, but in the end — especially at the high school level — raw talent often reigns supreme.
On Friday in the opening round of the Rochester Rotary Tournament, Utsby was all of that.
And more.
Unable to contain the future North Carolina Tar Heel and getting buried by a slew of shots from Rochester Lourdes’ complimentary players, the Owatonna girls basketball team suffered a 66-37 loss in the opening round of the annual Rochester Rotary Tournament on Friday evening at Taylor Arena inside the Mayo Civic Center.
“(Utsby) is a special player,” acknowledged Owatonna coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa. “But we didn’t do ourselves many favors with second-chance points and keeping them out of the paint.”
Utsby burned past a dozen points early by intermission and finished with 31, surpassing 2,000 career points with 9 minutes, 11 seconds remaining in the second half. The smooth-operating 6-foot-2 guard, who added 10 rebounds and four steals, canned one shot from deep, but was aided by batch of teammates that added another six shots from downtown — all of which came in the first half.
Sarah Kingland was the only Owatonna player in double-figures with 12 points.
With Utsby taking her only break of the opening period, the Huskies engineered a 9-0 run and drew within 36-21 but were out-scored 6-0 to finish the stanza and watched as the Eagles’ lead swelled to 30-plus points by the midpoint of the second half.
“We had some spurts of being patient and confident,” Hugstad-Vaa said. “But we need to keep attacking and remaining aggressive all game, regardless who is in the game.”
Owatonna will play White Bear Lake at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.