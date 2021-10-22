With the regular season wrapped up, every football team shifts its focus to section playoffs, and for the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers, the opening round of the Section 2AA playoffs provides a chance for the to avenge an early season loss.
No. 5 seed NRHEG is slated to go up against the No. 4 seeded St. Clair-Loyola Cyclones, who got the upper hand on the Panthers when they met in St. Clair back on Sept. 24.
The early matchup between these two teams saw a low-scoring game that was highlighted by a NRHEG touchdown from quarterback Porter Peterson to receiver Sawyer Prigge for an 8-yard score. The deciding factor came after the touchdown on a two-point conversion.
NRHEG attempted to go for two points to go up 15-14 early in the fourth quarter, but the pass from Prigge went incomplete on the Panthers two-point conversion, which ultimately decided NRHEG’s 14-13 loss to St. Clair/Loyola.
Now the Panthers have a shot to prove themselves with their first round matchup against the Cyclones. Following their loss in the regular season, NRHEG went on to drop a close 22-21 game against Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, then found two blowout wins against Medford (39-6) and against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (42-0), while laos losing to the No. 1 seeded and the No. 1 ranked Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms.
The Cyclones themselves are on a hot stretch with three consecutive wins over WEM (35-0), Medford (43-0) and most recently over GFW (14-6), while also suffering a blowout loss to Blooming Prairie prior to their three game win streak.
Both teams play at a very even level, with similar results coming against similar teams, as well as the fact that St. Clair-Loyola is the No. 4 seed and NRHEG is right behind it at the No. 5 seed.
The game will come down to who makes a mistake and who can capitalize off of it. Both teams have shown that they can contend with one another. The Cyclones held off the Panthers after the failed two point conversion, but in the same light, if the pass didn’t go incomplete, NRHEG led the game and with it being so low scoring, it might have walked out of St. Clair with the win.
St. Clair-Loyola will still get a slight edge over NRHEG with the higher seeds being the ones to host the games, so the Cyclones will play host to the Panthers again and will have home field advantage on their side.
The Panthers go into the game with knowledge of what it’s like playing there already and will look to fix up any mistakes they made last time so they can walk about of St. Clair with a win and move on to the semifinal round.
Kickoff is slated to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Clair’s football stadium.