BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Playing in its first home game in more than a month, the Blooming Prairie girls basketball team was happy to be back in its own building and extended its wining streak to five games with a convincing 55-30 victory over a strong Southland team on Tuesday night.
The Awesome Blossoms (9-1 overall) — who last played on their home floor on Dec. 5 — stitched together perhaps their best 18-minute stretch on defense all season, holding the Rebels to just eight points in the first half.
“We were able to do a great job contesting their shooters and limiting their possessions to one-and-done,” BP coach John Bruns said.
Acutely aware that Southland didn’t win eight of its first 10 games by accident, the Blossoms sustained their intensity in the second half and according to Bruns, “maintained and even build on the lead at times.”
“Southland is a very dangerous team that has a balanced scoring attack and we knew that they weren't going to quit,” added Bruns. “It was great to see us continue to play hard and compete the entire 36 minutes.”
Megan Oswald scored 13 of her game-high 17 points in the first half. Bobbie Bruns added 15 points.
The win gives the Blossoms a bit of a cushion atop the unofficial section standings as Southland came into the contest ranked within the top 10 of the Class A QRF and standing just one spot behind the Blossoms atop the Section 1-A ladder.
Blooming Prairie 55, Southland 30
Blooming Prairie scoring: Maggie Bruns 2, Bobbie Bruns 15, Maren Forystek 3, Maya Lembke 2, Melanie Winzenburg 2, Julia Worke 6, Allison Krohnberg 4, Anna Pauly 4, Megan Oswald 17.