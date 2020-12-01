2020 Big Southeast All-District First Team
Payton Beyer, senior, WR
Stats: 49 receptions for 694 yards and 6 TD — 14.2 yds/rec; 3 interceptions and 3 pass break-ups on defense; 14 punt returns for 218 yds 15.6 yd/ret; 38.1 yards per punt — second in OHS history
Career stats: No. 3 on OHS all-time receiving list with 78 rec for 1,283 yards and 12 TD
From coach Jeff Williams: “Payton is one of the most naturally gifted players to ever put on a blue jersey. He possesses great hands, a phenomenal nose for the ball, and the ability to go up and get it, whether he is on offense or defense. He drew a lot of double coverage this year, and he still found a way to average 100 yards per game in receiving.”
Zach Stransky, senior, DB
Stats: 29 solo tackles, 16 assists, 45 total tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 fumble forced, 1 safety, 1 interception, 2 1/2 sacks, led the team in defensive points
From coach Jeff Williams: “Zach is a multifaceted defensive back for us. He is strong in coverage, but also has the ability to come up and make a bruising tackle. As a third-year starter, Zach provided a ton of leadership on the back end of our defense and he really set the tone for us”
Brayden Truelson, senior, QB
Season stats: 103 of 171 for 1,186 yards and 11 TD
Career stats: Second all-time passer at OHS 260 of 421 for 3,753 yards and 41 TD. His 62% completion percentage is also second all-time.
From coach Jeff Williams: “Brayden has been everything you would ever want in a quarterback. He is smart and understands everything we are trying to do. He is hard-working and spends a tremendous amount of time studying video. He is accurate and rarely misses his receiver. Finally, he is tough. He battled back from an ACL injury and hung in the pocket when the bullets were flying. He made some great throws under duress this year. Brayden is a tremendous leader and will leave us with big shoes to fill”
Tanner Hall, senior, RB
Stats: 157 carries for 715 yards and 6 TD; 12 catches for 119 yards and 1 TD; No. 12 on the all-time rushing list at OHS
From coach Jeff Williams: “Tanner really came into his own this year as our go-to back. Last year, he kind of came out of nowhere. This year, he knew the expectations were going to be high and he exceeded them. He improved in his pass protection, was a threat on screens and catching balls out of the backfield, and he was a workhorse carrying the ball. His 43 carries against Mayo in the section championship set the tone in the ground game and kept the chains moving.”
Nate Smith, senior, DL
Stats: 17 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 1 pass deflect, 1 fumble recovery, 1/2 sack, fourth in defensive points
From coach Jeff Williams: “Nate was a full-time two way starter and that is very difficult to do in the line. It is very physically taxing and Nate was more than up to that challenge. He was a big-time playmaker on Defense and finished fourth on the team in points. That’s tough to do as an interior lineman.”
Gavin Rein, senior, OL
Stats: 8 solo tackles, 2 assisted tackles
From coach Jeff Williams: “Gavin was the anchor of both our offensive and defensive lines. As a second-year starter at nose, he ate up blocks and made plays. Teams did not move the ball well between the tackles. As the center, Gavin was the quarterback of the line. He did a great job recognizing fronts and setting run schemes and pass protections. He was a very heady player, but also tremendously tough”
Connor Budach, senior, TE/OLB
Stats: 26 solo tackles, 4 assisted tackles, 2 fumble rec, 3 pass deflects, 1 interception, 3 1/2 sacks, finished second in defensive points; 11 catches for 123 yards and 2 TD
From coach Jeff Williams: “Connor was a game-changer from the outside linebacker position. He was disruptive on every snap and made some huge plays for us on the edge. It was difficult for teams to run in his direction and he put a lot of pressure on the quarterback as well. Connor also did a great job at tight end and had an uncanny ability to get open in scramble situations and bail us out. His catch off the tipped ball in the section championship game will be one we remember for a long time.”
Grant Achterkirch, junior, LB
Stats: 33 solo tackles and 17 assisted tackles, 50 total tackles led the team, 1 sack, 2 fumbles forced
From coach Jeff Williams: “We have a tradition of great Mike linebackers and Grant has elevated himself into that position as well. A very sure and tough tackler, he also takes great angles and puts himself in a position to make big plays. That was never more apparent than his huge forced fumble on 4th and 2 in the waning moments of the section championship game. It was a big-time play by a big-time player. ”
2020 Big Southeast Honorable Mention
Matt Seykora, senior, OLB
Stats: 8 solo tackles, 7 assisted tackles, 1 fumble recovery 1 forced fumble, 1 pass deflect, 3 sacks
From coach Jeff Williams: “No one worked harder this off-season to prepare than Matt. He had a superb first half of the season and set a tough edge to run against. He also made some big plays at the QB, finishing with three sacks. It was tough to lose him to injury in the Monticello game. He was a vocal leader for our defense, and he also set the tone with his hard-hitting style of play.”
Eli Spurgeon, junior, OL/DL
Stats: 10 solo tackles, 4 assisted tackles, 1 sack, 1 safety
From coach Jeff Williams: “Eli was another one of our two-way starters in the line. His ability as both a run and pass blocker improved significantly throughout the season. He also did a superb job on the left side of our defensive line and made it tough sledding to run in that direction.”