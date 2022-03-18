The final chapter of Minnesota high school wrestling has already been written and the book closed since the conclusion of the state wrestling tournament, thus sending off three of Owatonna’s core senior leaders in Landen Johnson, Jacob Reinardy and Kanin Hable, while lining up junior Cael Robb for a big senior season.
The quartet of Huskies have combined for plenty of success over their careers and sit at 591 combined wins in their time competing in an Owatonna singlet.
The 2021-22 season marked a pivotal moment in their careers, as all four surpassed major career win milestones. Johnson passed the illustrious 200 win mark and Reinardy, Robb and Hable all surpassed the 100 career win mark.
Landen Johnson - 200 win milestone
Career record: 231-39
2021-22 record: 43-3
With it all said and done, Johnson might be one of the best to have stepped foot in the Owatonna wrestling room and the senior finished one win shy of tying Cade King’s school record of 232 career wins. Johnson overshot the 200-win milestone and ended up landing himself with the second most career wins by an Owatonna wrestler in school history after passing Brandon Moen’s 228 career wins set in 2017, right before King took the record in 2019.
Coming into the season, for a brief moment, Johnson was pegged as the No. 2 wrestler in Class AAA at 160 pounds, but it didn’t take long for him to reclaim the No. 1 ranking as he breezed his way past all of his competition. Tournament title after tournament title and countless amounts of bonus points led him to hitting the milestone.
Over the course of Johnson’s 231 wins, the senior picked up back-to-back state titles starting in his junior season while wrestling at 160 pounds. Everything came full circle during the most recent Class AAA state championships, where he stepped off the high school mat for the final time with the 160AAA state title he’d been locked onto all season long.
Now Johnson is taking his talents nearly 300 miles northwest to Fargo, North Dakota to wrestle at the NCAA Division I level for the North Dakota State Bison as a part of the Big 12 Conference. He’ll also be joining an intense rivalry that features none other than Cade King’s South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
Jacob Reinardy - 100 win milestone
Career record: 123-45
2021-22 record: 35-10
Wrestling right behind Johnson at 170 pounds, Reinardy helped give Owatonna a tough-to-handle 1-2 combo while transitioning into the later weight classes. Reinardy was no stranger to facing tough competition with some wrestlers bumping up to 170 to avoid a near-guaranteed loss at 160. Despite this, Reinardy closed the season out with nearly 40 wins and consistently earned a top 10 Class AAA ranking at 170 pounds.
He just needed 12 wins to surpass the 100 career win milestone and did so relatively early before going onto a state tournament appearance.
He had set the goal of making it to state after coming close last season and when the whistle blew for his 3-2 decision over Northfield’s Darrin Kuyper during the Section 1AAA 170 finals, Reinardy immediately looked towards the loud and proud Owatonna section that they missed a season ago.
Kanin Hable - 100 win milestone
Career record: 116-71
2021-22 record: 22-15
As the last of the three seniors, Hable brought some major excitement to the line up and showcased it in a season where he only needed six wins to hit his major career milestone.
Hable saw some ups and downs during the 2021-22 season and held a spot as a Class AAA top 10 ranked wrestler at 145 pounds during the early parts of the season. He kept the energy up even toward the tail end of the season with a 17-14 decision and a 20-5 tech fall for third place at the East Ridge Ruckus, as well as notching the first pin under the lamp in a rare home dual.
During the Section 1AAA individual meet, Hable battled his way into the Section 1AAA 145-pound title match against Faribault’s Isaac Yetzer. Despite being down and needing to make a late comeback attempt, Hable came within a mere inch or two of stealing the 145 title away with a pin, but ultimately didn’t get the whistle and tap on the mat. His runner-up performance let him close out his senior season with an appearance in the state tournament.
The run at state may not have gone on as long as the Huskies were hoping, but the show goes on for Hable, who’ll be heading to Indianola, Iowa, to wrestle for Simpson College.
Cael Robb - 100 win milestone
Career record: 121-24
2021-22 record: 41-5
As the only junior of the four wrestlers, Robb is already lining himself up with a big senior season to finish off his career wrestling for the Huskies. Coming into his junior season, Robb sat at 80 career wins. After rivaling Landen Johnson for one of the best individual records this season at 41-5, the 132-pounder blew past the 100 career win milestone.
Robb lived up to the hype as the Class AAA No. 4 ranked grappler at 132 pounds and showed it by capturing the Section 1AAA 132 title over Northfield’s Jackson Barron and advancing to the state championships, where avenged a quarterfinals loss to finish in third place.
With some turnover in the Huskies lineup due to graduations, Robb will return as an ace for Owatonna. Robb’s already flirted with top finishes at state and the now-junior, soon-to-be senior has his eyes set on a state title when it comes time to call it quits for high school wrestling.
If Robb has repeated success from this year, he may just be on his way of joining the exclusive club to surpass 150 career wins, which he’s currently 29 wins away from.