DULUTH — It’s not every day that a southern Minnesota hockey team treks to the northern reaches of the state and enters a holiday tournament as the undisputed favorites against a team from a powerhouse suburban conference, but that’s exactly what happened on Thursday afternoon.
Hitting the ice for an late-afternoon showdown against Coon Rapids, the red-hot Owatonna boys hockey team stayed on course with a resounding 8-1 victory in the opening round of the Duluth Denfeld Tournament at the Heritage Ice Arena.
The Huskies — who extended their winning streak to seven consecutive games — pounded 45 shots-on-goal and put eight different players in the scoring column. Fittingly, the only player to find the back of the net multiple times for the Huskies, Sam Sampson, scored the game’s first and final goals. In between was an onslaught of Owatonna offense that included goals from Taylor Bogen, Zach Kirsch, Zach Kubicek, Collin Pederson, Dom Valento and Casey Johnson.
Six of Owatonna’s eight goals were assisted. Tanner Stendel led the way with three helpers.
Roughly 90 seconds after Sampson rang the bell to open the scoring, Taylor Bogen pounded home what turned out to be the game-deciding goal at the 5:22-mark of the opening frame.
Owatonna led 3-0 after the first period before Coon Rapids got on the board just 52 seconds into the second. With the Cardinals squarely back in the game — at least on the scoreboard — Kubicek and Pederson lit the lamp in a four-minute span to crack the game open at 5-1, a lead that lasted until the end of the second period.
Valento and Johnson rounded out the scoring in final stanza with goals at 10:22 and 14:43, respectively.
The Cardinals, who are housed in the ultra-competitive Northwest Suburban Conference against the likes of Class AA state-ranked Blaine and Andover, mustered just 11 shots-on-goal. Joey Klinsing scored their only goal
UP NEXT
Owatonna plays Irondale/St. Anthony at 4 p.m. on Friday. The Knights defeated Mankato West, 3-2, on Thursday and boast a 3-5-0 overall record. Ironically, one of their wins came against Coon Rapids in a 4-3 overtime decision on Dec. 17.
Owatonna 8, Coon Rapids 1
FIRST PERIOD
O—Sam Sampson (Devon Roush, Tanner Stendel), 4:05
O—Taylor Bogen (Collin Pederson, Dom Valento), 5:22
O—Zack Kirsch (Stendel, Roush), 8:45
SECOND PERIOD
CR— Joey Klinsing (unassisted), 0:52
O—Zach Kubicek, 3:11, penalty shot
O—Pederson (Taylor Bogen, Valento), 3:11
O—Valento, 7:48, SH
THIRD PERIOD
O—Casey Johnson (Joey Dub, Zach Wiese), 10:22
O—Sampson (Sam Knoll, Stendel), 14:43