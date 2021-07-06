To describe the difference between the Medford Tigers' 2020 football schedule and their 2021 iteration as stark would be a bit of an understatement. Of their eight 2021 regular season opponents, only three battled against the Tigers last fall and only one, Blooming Prairie, in the regular season. Medford begins the 2021 season against five straight opponents which they have not faced since at least 2018 and six of their eight games are against Class A opponents.
The following is a brief look at the Tigers' regular season opponents for the upcoming season in chronological order.
Sept. 3 — at Rushford-Peterson, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 2-3
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 31 (Class A)
Results against Medford: N/a
2021 outlook: The Trojans finished last season in the middle of the pack in Class A with the biggest thing holding them back being their defense. Rushford-Peterson's 31.0 points scored per game came in 10th in Minnesota's lowest 11-man class, but they allowed 25.4 per contest, placing their defense 41st overall (out of 57 teams). The Trojans will score points, but they'll also allow quite a few.
Sept. 10 — USC, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 2-4
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 34 (Class A)
Results against Medford: N/a
2021 outlook: The Rebels are almost the exact opposite of the Trojans. United South Central was shutout three times last season and scored more than six points on only two occasions: a 22-6 win over Cleveland and a 42-6 win over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. They averaged 12.7 points scored and 12.0 points allowed per game. While their defense is stout, the Rebels' offense has a tendency to be anemic.
Sept. 17 — at Lester Prairie, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 7-1
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 8 (Class A)
Results against Medford: N/a
2021 outlook: The Bulldogs will likely be among the best teams that the Tigers face during the regular season. Lester Prairie pitched three shutouts and allowed more than 14 points in a game only once last season and did so to a stacked Mayer Lutheran team; they lost 46-6.
Sept. 24 — GFW, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 4-3
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 23 (Class A)
Results against Medford: N/a
2021 outlook: This is the first matchup between the Tigers and Thunderbirds since the 2014 season when Medford came out on top. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop is coming off a state tournament appearance in 2019 and a 4-3 finish, including two postseason wins, during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Oct. 1 — at WEM, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 0-5
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 55 (Class A)
Results against Medford: N/a
2021 outlook: A once dominant football program, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown is coming off their first losing season since 2016 and their first winless season in over two decades. The Buccaneers were outscored 194-24 in their five games last season.
Oct. 8 — NRHEG, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 2-2
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 30 (Class AA)
Results against Medford: 21-0 L (Section 2AA playoffs)
2021 outlook: The Tigers handled the Panthers during last season's playoffs in the two teams' first meeting since 2018. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva did not boast a potent offense (18.0 points score per game) nor a particularly porous defense (17.0 points allowed per game) last season.
Oct. 15 — at St. Clair/Loyola, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 6-2
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 21 (Class AA)
Results against Medford: 28-14 L (Section 2AA playoffs)
2021 outlook: The Cyclones' two losses last season came against Lester Prairie in their first game and Medford in their last. In between, they scored 152 points and allowed only 48, 24 of which came against Norwood-Young America during their win in the first round of the Section 2AA playoffs.
Oct. 20 — Blooming Prairie, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 5-0
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 3 (Class A)
Results against Medford: 26-15 W
2021 outlook: Not only are the Awesome Blossoms perhaps the best team that the Tigers will face all season, but they will be doing so during the lone shortened week of the season. Talk about a tough break. Medford held Blooming Prairie to a season-low 26 points during their loss last season.