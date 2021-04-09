It may be a slow start to the season for the track and field teams. That might be expected more so in the field events where access to practice such events are harder than the track events.
Medford coach Kevin Werk knows some of the athletes may “be a little rusty,” but things should smooth out as the boys’ and girls’ team ease into the season.
Werk can already sense a strength of the teams.
“I think our strength will be in our distance events, especially on the boys side. Winning the conference the last three years in cross country really helps,” Werk said.
Some of the top distance runners for the Tigers include seniors Garret Fitzgerald and Tyler Stursa for the boys and junior Clara Kniefel for the girls.
Some restrictions are in place as the Tigers compete. Werk said the biggest of which will be how many teams can be at each meet. The total amount of participants must not exceed 250. Because of this, there will only be four teams at each meet.
In the smaller meets, each team is expected to have each of their athletes compete at the same time. In other words, the Tigers, in some cases will be competing against themselves.
“In the field events, each team is supposed to compete together,” Werk said. “For example, all the Medford shot putters will do all their throws before moving onto the next team.”
The indirect competition could create competition against teammates. While different, it could ease the nerves of getting back into a routine.
Seniors Kael Hermanstorfer and Mason Nagel return as two of top shot put and discus throwers. Junior George McCarthy should be one of the better pole vaulters, while junior Henry Grayson picks back up as a sprinter and long jumper.
Junior MacKenzie Kellen is expected to compete in pole vault, long jump and triple jump. Freshman Jackie Cole steps in as one of the top sprinters.
2021 SCHEDULE
Thurs, April 15 – at Waseca, 4:30 p.m.
Tues, April 20 – at Hayfield Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Thurs, April 22 – at United South Central Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Thurs, April 29 – at Bethlehem Academy Invite (Bruce Smith Field), 4:30 p.m.
Mon, May 3 – at Triton Invite (Dodge Center), 4:30 p.m.
Thurs, May 6 – Tiger Invite (Medford), 4:30 p.m.
Mon, May 10 – at Blooming Prairie Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Tues, May 18 – at Triton, 1 p.m.
Thurs, May 20 – NRHEG Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Tues, May 25 – Girls Conference Meet at Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.
Thurs, May 27 – Boys Conference Meet at Pine Island, 4:30 p.m.
ROSTERS
Boys
Brock Merrit, senior
Garrett Fitzgerald, senior
Kael Hermanstorfer, senior
Mason Nagel, senior
Tyler Stursa, senior
George McCarthy, junior
Henry Grayson, junior
Paul Cole, junior
Tyler Buck, junior
Cohen O’Connor, sophomore
Cohen Stursa, sophomore
Dylan Heiderscheidt, sophomore
Luis Lopez, freshman
Riley Babcock, freshman
Cain Johannes, 8th
Carter Bilitz, 8th
Jose Flores, 7th
Orion Heintz, 7th
Girls
Clara Kniefel, junior
MacKenzie Kellen, junior
Ryllei Federly, junior
Abby Fitzgerald, sophomore
Jamie Gibbons, sophomore
Morgan Jones, sophomore
Payton Ristau, sophomore
Reagan Sutherland, sophomore
Riley Norland, sophomore
Sam Buecksler, sophomore
Alaina Rivers, freshman
Isabel Miller, freshman
Jackie Cole, freshman
Peyton Snow, freshman
Addison Vandereide, 8th
Adrianna Schlund, 8th
Clara Thurnau, 8th
Hailey Hemann, 8th
Jillian Kellen, 8th
Kyla Langeslag, 8th
Lydia Heiderscheidt, 8th
Abigail Belch, 7th
Cadence Aldrich, 7th
Libby Sutherland, 7th
Mari Nelson, 7th