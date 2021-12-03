The Medford girls basketball team has hit the ground running after picking up back-to-back wins over Le Sueur-Henderson and Kenyon-Wanamingo to open up their 2021-22 season. The Tigers defeated LS-H 59-33 in their season opener Tuesday night, then followed it up with a 38-34 win over K-W Thursday night.
The Tigers started hot in their season-opener and quickly pulled ahead of the visiting Giants. Led by junior guard Andrea Bock, they pulled ahead to a 25-point lead by halftime.
With the hot start, they were able to play all 13 rostered players in the win over LS-H. Bock led Medford in scoring with 17 points, followed by senior forward Clara Kniefel with 11 points and senior center Jazmyne Duncan with eight points.
While their offense led the way against the Giants, their defense played a big role in the win over Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Both teams struggled to find consistent offense throughout the game and the Tigers defensive effort allowed them to get the leg up on the Knights.
Bock led the team in scoring for the second time with her 12 points against K-W and leads the team with 29 total points through the two games.
Kniefel ranks second in points through two games with 20 total after her nine-point performance against the Knights.
After two straight home games to open the season, the Tigers are gearing up for three consecutive road games, which starts Friday night at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, then followed Tuesday night at Fairmont and then at Hayfield Friday, Dec. 10 before they return home against Blooming Prairie the following week.