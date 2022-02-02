...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
Tonight through Thursday morning, lows will range from around
10 degrees below zero in far southern Minnesota and western
Wisconsin to between 15 and 25 degrees below zero for much of
central through southern Minnesota. Combined with northwest winds
of 5 to 10 mph, wind chills will drop to between 25 and
35 degrees below zero for all of central and southern Minnesota
and western Wisconsin.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect this evening for much of west
central through south central Minnesota. At midnight the advisory
expands to encompass all of the coverage area. The advisory ends
at 9 AM tomorrow for west central Wisconsin and east central
Minnesota, and ends at noon tomorrow for the remainder of the
coverage area.
Be sure to dress appropriately if venturing outdoors, including
wearing layers, a hat and gloves. Be sure outdoor animals have
ways of avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets
indoors.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.
* WHERE...Morrison, Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Benton Counties.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Owatonna senior center Audrey Simon (pictured above) played a big role in the Huskies road win over Albert Lea with her team-leading 11 points. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Owatonna girls basketball team opened its week with a rematch.
Monday night, the Huskies topped Albert Lea 54-43 following a 61-40 victory against the Tigers on Saturday.
The Huskies' first half paved the way for the win after they managed to head into halftime up 33-22. All they had to do was keep things even in the second half, which they did, to walk away with their fourth road conference win of the season.
Owatonna shot 42.5 percent from the floor, 30 percent from three and knocked down 17 of their 24 free throw attempts while the Tigers struggled with shooting 36.8 percent from the field, 27.3 percent from three and didn’t get nearly as many attempts at the charity stripe.
It also out-rebounded Albert Lea 30-20 and used some of its 11 offensive rebounds to score 15 second-chance points
Seniors Audrey Simon, Lexi Mendenhall and Hillary Haarstad led the way in scoring for Owatonna. Simon posted a team-high 11 points along with six rebounds and four assists. Mendenhall added 10 points, four rebounds and an assist and Haarstad also added 10 points with three rebounds and three assists.
Holly Buytaert recorded nine points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals, Ari Shornock, Avery Ahrens and Kennedy Schammel all recorded four points each and Lexie Klecker added two points.
With the back-to-back wins over Albert Lea, the Huskies improved to 6-11 overall and 5-8 in the Big 9 Conference. They’ll return home Thursday night to host Rochester Century before going on the road against Class 3A No. 5 ranked Austin.