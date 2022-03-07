The culmination of Landen Johnson’s incredible Owatonna wrestling career saw him once again climb to the mountaintop and defend the MSHSL state title which he’d won as a junior. With little in the way of drama on his way to the 160-pound title match, Johnson was able to fully enjoy his crowning achievement in front of the packed Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
“It’s a lot cooler at the Xcel, to have my parents, my whole family and all the Owatonna fans here is sweet,” said Johnson moments after his 10-3 victory over Jed Wester of St. Michael-Albertville. “Last year I won and I didn't raise my hand, it didn't feel like a state title, but this year was great.”
Johnson’s defense of the state title came shortly after teammate Rian Grunwald became the state champion in the inaugural MSHSL girls championship tournament, which made her the 30th champion in Owatonna wrestling history, separating Johnson’s 29th and 31st podium topping performances.
“He's the hardest worker in the room year-round and he takes every rep seriously,” said Huskies head coach Derek Johnson. “Everything’s a battle, every second of every practice, and it’s that mentality that makes it so you see the poise out there that he shows.”
Landon’s trip to the championship was unique as he didn’t allow his opponents to score a single point against him in all three pre-finals matches. His first victory was a fall at 2:43 over Dylan Cariveau of Roseville. Johnson then defeated Marcell Booth of Eagan 6-0 before a 5-0 decision over Jonas Anez of Willmar propelled him to the championship match.
To the untrained eye, it looked as though Johnson could be in trouble early in the championship match as Wester made an aggressive move off the whistle that seemed to put Johnson in an awkward position. Despite that, however, Johnson patiently worked through a series of moves and repositioning to flip the attack and take down Wester.
“He took a single leg on that attack but I got took him high crotch and took him over the top, kept it light and broke the tie,” recounted Johnson.
Johnson then used his position and nearly brought an end to the match as he took Wester across the threshold for a three-point nearfall to end the first round. Wester chose to start down after Johnson deferred the decision in the second round, a decision which saw Johnson once again score two points on a nearfall before the St. Michael-Albertville wrestler was able to escape.
As the second round neared its end, Johnson was able to once again take Wester to the mat with a counter-takedown, taking a commanding 9-1 lead. Starting down in the third, Johnson was immediately let up and he was able to wrestle defensively down the stretch which resulted in Wester being awarded a pair of points for stalling but didn’t allow for a chance to challenge Johnson for the title.
“He's never really in danger and whereas other kids are scrambling for their lives, he's scrambling for his technique and chaining moves before they know it’s coming,” said coach Johnson. “During a match like that, where there are flurries, we don't even yell anything because we already know what he's chaining to do and that nobody can scramble with him.”
Now that his Owatonna wrestling career has come to a close — with an incredible 227-39 record — Johnson will begin preparation for the transition to Division I collegiate wrestling. Earlier this year, Johnson announced his commitment to attend North Dakota State University and wrestle for the Bisons in Fargo.