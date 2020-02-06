Everyone’s story is different. No one's journey is the same.
Of the eight Owatonna High School student-athletes that were recognized at National Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon, each one went about making perhaps the biggest individual decision of their lives to this point in a unique manner.
Some prioritized academics while others put things such as level of competition, immediate playing time and geographical location at the top of their list. Many always dreamed of playing sports in college while others didn’t seriously consider the possibility until just recently.
Owatonna’s top singles player, Evan Huemoeller, for instance, “wasn’t even thinking about college” just two short years ago. Fast forward to present day and he’s become one of the cornerstone 2020 recruits for Saint Mary’s University in Winona.
“I think I was focusing on things like how am I going to get this backhand better,” Huemoeller said of his mindset as an underclassman at OHS. “It’s just the little steps. It’s taking everything one point at a time and not thinking about the long-term goal.”
For others, like all-conference midfielder Asia Buryska, the idea of playing soccer in college was fostered a long time ago. The senior has been playing the sport for more than 10 years and can’t remember a time when continuing her career at the next level wasn’t one of her biggest goals.
“I have always known that I wanted to play soccer in college,” said Buryska, who signed her National Letter of Intent to NCAA Division II Bemidji State University. “It was just a matter of where I wanted to go.”
Three-year varsity football contributor, Carson DeKam, grew up with similar aspirations of playing college sports but only seriously began to consider the possibility after he sprouted to more than 6-feet tall and tipped the scales at a rock-solid 220 pounds. Following an explosive finish to his junior season that was capped by the Huskies third Class 5A state championship victory in six years, DeKam's recruiting process rapidly picked up steam before he ultimately decided on Gustavus Adolphus.
“I have always wanted to play at the collegiate level,” he said. “As I started growing in the game of sports and football and got a little bigger I thought: ‘Wow, I have some size I could play at the next level.’ I started to look and once coaches started showing serious interest, that’s when I decided it was something I wanted to do. I love the game. I have always loved it.”
Not only did DeKam and Buryska share the common dream of playing sports in college at a young age, but there is some common threads when it comes to their individual recruiting processes as well. Neither fell into the less than 5% of high school athletes that were offered Division I scholarships last year, but both were more than talented enough to attract major interest from a number if Division II institutions and even more D-III schools.
DeKam said he was flooded with letters and invites from several regional scholarship-level colleges such as Augustana University and Minnesota-Duluth and admitted he had “a lot to choose from” when it came to his pick of D-III schools.
“After this past season, a lot more schools came in and showed interest,” he said. “I had a lot to choose from and I had to narrow it down and that wasn’t easy.”
With each institution’s academic reputation serving as the main catalyst, DeKam began to shrink his list of potential suitors and quickly discovered that in order to achieve his ultimate goal of receiving the best possible education at the next level, he was going to have to lean toward Division III.
Gustavus Adolphus, the University of St. John’s and Wisconsin-La Crosse were looking like his best options during the final phase of the process until he finally decided the school less than an hour from his hometown was the best fit.
“Gustavus is a very rigorous academic school and they are really going to push me and I like that,” he said. “The coaching staff, they really talked highly of me and said I could be an impact player all four years, and that enticed me. I just thought Gustavus for the balance of academics and football gave me the best opportunity.”
In the summer before her senior year at OHS, Buryska was still considering her possibilities and only made the long trip to Bemidji to attend a camp with the simple intention of sharpening her skills for upcoming high school season.
“I honestly didn’t have interest in looking at Bemidji before then,” she admitted.
After shining at the weekend event that included high school players from across the state, the Beavers coaching staff started to express interest in the 5-foot-4 midfielder and asked if she saw herself attending the school more than 250 miles from Owatonna. Not wanting to rush the once-in-a-lifetime decision, Buryska took a step back and basically told the coach she hadn’t thought much about it, but was willing to at least take a tour of the facilities and meet the rest of the staff. After strolling through the picturesque campus at the end of the weekend, Buryska returned home and stayed in touch with the BSU coaching staff. She eventually made a second trip north for an official visit, and shortly thereafter, made her final decision.
“It’s official!!! I’m so excited to continue my career at BSU!” Buryska posted on Twitter the night of Wednesday, Nov. 13.
“It was definitely stressful,” said Buryska, who also heavily considered Division III St. Benedict near St. Cloud. “There was only so many spots left on the roster, so I had to make my decision pretty quickly. I kept asking myself: ‘Why would I want to go there?’ But then it was more like: ‘Why am I not I making that decision?’ I couldn’t think of anything, so I just made the commitment and I feel confident.”
As for Huemoeller, his ultimate decision to pursue a college sports career spawned from an otherwise innocuous recruiting letter he received in the middle of his junior year. Having given very little thought to the notion of playing tennis in college at that point — or even higher education in general — something clicked in his head when Wisconsin-Eau Claire reached out and requested that he take a formal tour of the university and meet with the tennis coach. He accepted the invite and thus sparked a whirlwind eight months that included contact with exclusively D-III schools, mainly from the M.I.A.C.
Huemoeller dove head-first into the recruiting process. After Saint Mary’s contacted him and asked that he consider taking a visit to the Winona campus nestled in the bluffs of southeastern Minnesota, he treated the invitation like any other and thought at the very least it would be a a great opportunity for him contrast the unique non-urban setting to some of the other trips he’d taken.
Though he would ultimately take several visits, Huemoeller said he was essentially hooked after his first weekend at SMU. At that point, he had seen enough schools and talked to enough coaches that he trusted his instincts that seemed to nudge him toward the Cardinals’ program.
“I met one of the tennis players (the first weekend) and then all the sudden fell in love with the program and now here we are,” he said. “I met with the players again and met with the coaches and I was thinking it felt like home. I really liked it. And then I did an overnight visit and loved it. I eventually stayed for an entire weekend and was there for an entire tournament. I slept on two floors on a cot and I thought: ‘I have to come here, I have to commit.’ It’s been awesome; it’s been a ride.”
As is the case for every student-athlete that decides to pursue career in college athletics, Huemoeller still needed to leap past one final hurdle in order to make things official, and that’s being accepted into the university by the admissions department.
Taking an long vacation to visit his extended family on the literal opposite end of the planet, Huemoeller will never forget the moment he found out he was good to go.
“Believe it or not, I was in Australia visiting my mom’s side of the family and it’s something like eight in the morning,” Huemoeller recalled. “I was at the breakfast table and all the sudden I get a text on my phone and it’s the coach from Saint Mary’s saying ‘congratulations, you got in.’ I threw everything immediately out of my hand, jumped in the air, ran out of the house and yelled: ‘I got in!’ My parents were thrilled.”
INFORMATION about NCAA DIVISION I, II AND III
Division I: The highest level of college athletic competition and attracts the most elite high school talent from across the country.
In sports such as football and basketball, the vast majority of these athletes have been given a full athletic scholarship that includes tuition, room, board and books. The NCAA requires that all FCS football programs distribute 85 full athletic scholarships while the FBS level is capped at 63. For men's and women's basketball, this limit is 13. Athletic facilities are audited by the NCAA and must meet minimum standards for capacity and overall amenities. Salaries for head coaches in "spectator sports" such as football, basketball, baseball, hockey, wrestling and soccer range from $95,000 to several million per year and assistants in these sports are also compensated well and employed on a full-time basis.
Division II: Considered a compromise between the big business of Division I and the non-scholarship Division III.
This level mainly attracts high-achieving student-athletes from a regional landscape and is often a landing spot for former Division I players that wish to see more immediate or impactful playing time. Unlike the highest level, athletic scholarships are distributed at an "equivalency" basis. For example, in football these can be divided into partial financial packages as long as the total number doesn't exceed 36, meaning the vast majority of D-II players are receiving at least some financial compensation for athletics alone. Some are given the "full-ride" while others might receive as little as $1,000 annually. In D-II men's basketball — which allows for 10 full scholarships — the gap between the lower-level of Division I and the mid-to-upper-tier of Division II is almost non-existent. In fact, more than half of sports sponsored at the two scholarship levels of the NCAA are separated by less than five total "full rides." Some sports like men's track and field have the exact same limit of 12.5. Though not nearly as glitzy and vast as deep-pocketed Division I institutions, new athletic facilities require multi-million dollar investments with size and scope ranging from campus to campus. Just down the road in Mankato, the Minnesota State University basketball teams plays in a 5,000-seat complex that encircles the entire court and rivals that of small-sized D-I arenas. Almost all head coaches are full-time employees and can make upwards of six figures.
Division III: Though every athlete enters having achieved a great deal of success during their high school careers, this level is designed for individuals who desire a more balanced student-athlete experience and simply want to continue competing for love of the game.
Contrary to popular belief, institutions at this level aren't limited to just small private colleges and actually include large number of sizable public universities. Athletic scholarships are not allowed, but the amount of money each school allocates toward its overall athletic program can vary by a wide margin. Some members compete in facilities that rival those of D-II and employ multiple full-time coaches while others spend the bare minimum and play in gymnasiums, field houses and arenas not much bigger than community high schools.