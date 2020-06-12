To commemorate the 25th year of the Owatonna High School Athletic Hall of Fame, the committee will begin recognizing OHS Teams of Distinction at this year’s induction ceremony.
Members of the following five teams will receive the 2020 inaugural Teams of Distinction recognition:
-1950 Boys track and field (The first State Champs in OHS history)
-1954 Boys wrestling (State Champs; completed a perfect 11-0 season)
-1974 Boys baseball (State Champs; completed a 17-4 season)
-1976 Girls track and field (AA State Champs; the first year of MSHSL two-class system)
-1989 Boys basketball (State Champs; completed a 24-1 season)
Each member — including varsity letter-winners, student managers and coaches — of the inaugural teams has been notified of the induction festivities to be held on September 11, 2020.
At the induction, a Hall of Fame plaque recognizing the inaugural Teams of Distinction will be unveiled, each captain or team representative will speak on behalf of the team, and each team member or family representative will receive individual recognition.
If any member or family member did not receive their notification in the mail, please e-mail the OHS Hall of Fame Committee (ohsathletichof@gmail.com).
Features articles and archival coverage of team team will be appearing in the Owatonna People’s Press in the months of June and July.