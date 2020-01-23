Two of Minnesota's most accomplished football coaches announce retirements

Ron Stolski and Jeff Ferguson — two of Minnesota’s most accomplished and well-respected high school football coaches — announced on Wednesday that they will not be returning to the sidelines next fall.
Though both fastened extraordinary careers, Stolski’s tenure surpasses anyone in terms of pure longevity. Of the 57 years he spent as a coach, 45 of them came with the Warriors. Stolski accumulated 389 victories, which is the second most in state history behind fellow legend Mike Mahlen of Verndale. In five decades at the helm, Mahlen posted a 401-124 record for a .762 winning percentage.
As the head coach at the largest high school outside the immediate Minneapolis/St. Paul suburban area, Stolski transformed Brainerd into a north-central Minnesota powerhouse and earned the respect of opponents from all over the state. Though he never won a state championship — due on large part because of the fact that the Warriors were forced to play in the state’s largest classification until Class 6A was added in 2012 — Stolski won 317 games at Brainerd alone and, according to the Brainerd Post Dispatch, guided the program to 11 state tournaments and 15 Central Lakes Conference titles.
Since the addition of the seventh MSHSL football classification, Brainerd and Owatonna have collided twice on the grandest of stages in Minneapolis. The first meeting came in the 2013 state championship in a game won by the Huskies, 24-0. Four seasons later, OHS defeated the Warriors 56-28 in the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Stolski — who will remain the executive director of the Minnesota Football Coaches Association — is a member of eight halls of fame and has received a number of nationally-recognized awards.
“Quote”
Ferguson and Totino Grace have have also crossed paths with Owatonna as the Eagles defeated the Huskies 49-21 in the Class 5A state championship in 2012.
Of all the coaches that have earned at least 150 career victories, none have a better overall winning percentage than Ferguson. In 18 seasons at Totino Grace, he finished with an astounding 187-35 record (.842) and captured eight state championships at three different levels of the MSHSL (4A, 5A, 6A). For perspective, Eden Prairie’s Mike Grant —a legend in his own right — has a career winning percentage of .825.
Based purely on enrollment, Totino Grace’s 697 students qualify them as a Class 4A school, yet the Eagles have won both the Class 5A and Class 6A championship in the last seven years.
Ferguson — who coached 42 total seasons with stops at St. Agnes (1979-1980) and Blaine (1981-1996) before taking over at Totino Grace — is a two-time winner of the Minnesota Coach of the Year award and was inducted into the MFCA Hall of Fame in 2015.