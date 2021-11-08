The best runners in the state of Minnesota descended on the campus of St. Olaf College Saturday morning as the brisk air and cloudless sky created an ideal backdrop to for the MSHSL Class AAA State Cross Country Championship. The four individual qualifiers representing the Owatonna Huskies, seniors Preston Meier and Connor Ginskey, along with sophomores Carsyn Brady and Anna Cox, performed admirably despite the physical challenge that the course presented.
"I felt really good," said Cox after her race. "It's definitely a harder course with a lot of hills so I didn't get the time I came in hoping for, but overall I'm happy with how I ran today."
The boys ran the first race of day as Meier and Ginskey took their starting places near the middle of the starting line formation.
Preston powered hard through the course and finished amongst the top 50 with a time of 16:30.59 to claim the 42nd spot. Despite the difficulty of the course, his time comes in just 15 seconds short of his personal record time of 16:15.2, which was set earlier this year at the Mankato East Invite.
Ginskey joined Meier with a time of 17:16.51 to earn a 111th place finish. His time PR time of 16:36.2 was set at the sectional meet Oct. 28.
The girls race began about thirty minutes after the conclusion of the boys and the sophomore duo of Brady and Cox took their place amidst the the field of runners.
Carsyn led the way for the duo of Huskies and finished the race with a time of 20:05.04 to earn an 80th place finish.
"I feel really good," said Brady. "It was really nice weather, I was excited to run and I ended up doing really well. It was a good way to end my season on a high note."
Cox finished shortly after with a time of 20:15.94 to claim 94th. Once again, despite the challenging nature of the course, Anna's time was a mere 11 seconds slower than her PR time of 20:04.4 which was set at the section meet last week.
"It's really exciting, I feel so special and honored to run with the best of Minnesota," said Cox. "I feel like I've consistently improved and I'm excited to see what I can do next year."