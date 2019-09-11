The Owatonna football team isn’t preparing for the New Prague squad that lost a multi-score lead in the game’s final 13 minutes against Rochester Mayo last week.
Instead, the Huskies are wisely operating out of the assumption that they are squaring off against an opponent that is one bad quarter away from being 2-0 rather than the team that suffered a 36-21 loss on its home field last week.
The Trojans come into Friday’s Big Southeast District Red Division showdown having defeated Byron in Week 1 and on the heels of a loss to the Spartans in which they led 21-7 deep into the second half. Mayo drew within a single touchdown on the final play of the third quarter and — aided by a huge fourth down conversation in the fourth quarter — eventually ran away with the game in the final 12 minutes.
The first 35 minutes, though, belonged to New Prague.
“Their linebackers look really good and their secondary looks pretty good too,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said on Tuesday after practice. “They did a really fine job of defensing Rochester Mayo. They did a really nice job of pressuring (Cade) Sheehan and getting after him with their d-line and linebackers and they did a great job of covering their receivers down field and really hamstrung Mayo throughout the game.”
According to the New Prague Times, the Trojans out-gained the Spartans 289-262 in total yardage. Mitch Callahan led the team with 67 rushing yards while returning all-district quarterback, Parker Johnson, threw for 152 yards. Tight end Jay Skogerboe snared a team-high four receptions and picked off one pass on defense. Johnson’s second short touchdown run in the middle of the third quarter gave the Trojans a 21-7 lead before Mayo rolled up four unanswered touchdowns.
New Prague operates out of a familiar Wing-T formation, which was the bread-and-butter of the Owatonna program for almost 40 years before Williams and his staff migrated to the spread formation in 2012. Ideally, the Trojans would like to run the ball 85-90% of the time and use the pass to keep the opposition honest. Four different players have at least 10 rushing attempts with Callahan leading the way with 142 yards on 31 carries. Beau Plaisance has also surpassed 100 yards and Johnson leads the team with three rushing touchdowns.
Unsurprising, New Prague has won the time-of-possession battle in both contests and has rushed the ball 88 times.
If New Prague hopes to dictate the tempo on the ground, they will need to do so against the stingiest defense in all of Class 5A. Not only has Owatonna’s starting unit not allowed a touchdown through two weeks, but it has yielded only a small handful of first downs.
Rochester Century netted negative rushing yards through three quarters in Week 1 against the Huskies’ first-team unit and Northfield was only marginally better last Friday, gaining 18 yards on 15 attempts in the first half, 14 of which came on a single carry late in the first quarter.
Williams said the program’s familiarity with the Trojans’ basic offensive philosophy has helped in the early preparation stages for Friday’s 7 p.m. contest at the OHS stadium.
“Teams that run the Wing-T used to be the bread and butter of the Big Nine Conference and we were one of those teams for 35, 40 years, so we understand the strengths and the weaknesses,” Williams said. “We pride ourselves here in stopping the run first and forcing teams to do things they don’t necessarily want to do, and that will be the goal on Friday night.”
Defensively, New Prague operates out of a basic 4-3 alignment and mixes up its coverages in the back end. The Trojans have allowed 332 rushing yards through two weeks and just 201 through the air.
“We have had to rep against a few different coverages throughout the course of the week to make sure our kids understand the subtle differences in what they show, so hopefully our kids can identify and run to open space or run away from a man-defender and do the things that we have done all through 7 on 7," Williams said. "One of the main reasons we do 7 on 7 is to be able to talk our way through all that stuff and then they get a mix of all these different coverages during two-a-days so then we can go back to them when we see a team that runs a certain coverage we haven’t seen for a while. The kids have started the week pretty well so far in prep for that.
Owatonna has rolled up 502 rushing yards and 465 passing yards in a pair of lop-sided wins and has out-scored Century and Northfield a combined 93-0 in the first three quarters of play.
Tanner Hall leads the team in rushing attempts (20) and yards (112) while backup quarterback Sol Havelka is tops on the team in per-carry average, racking up 66 yards on just seven carries. Seven different Owatonna players have scored at least one rushing touchdown. Week 1 starter, Zach Stransky, is close to returning to action and could be in uniform on Friday. Before leaving against Century, he had accumulated 69 yards on 10 carries.
Through the air, Brayden Truelson has completed 20 of 27 passes for 345 yards.
NEW PRAGUE NUMBERS TO KNOW
1—Jay Skogerboe,6-1, 177, TE/DL
5—Will Busch, 6-1, 202, LB
7—Billy Geis, 6-0, 168, RB/DB
8—Parker Johnson, 6-2, 206, QB
13—Nate Osbourne, 5-10, 175, DB
25—Mitch Callahan, 6-0, 186, RB
39—Beau Plaisance, 5-9, 146, RB
58—Jake Trachte, 6-1, 190, DL
59—Jack Wilmes, 5-11, 179, DL
84—Ryan Schoenbauer, 6-0, 180, WR