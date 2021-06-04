The Owatonna varsity boys hockey team will be under new management next season.
Josh Storm recently stepped down from his position as the head coach of the varsity boys hockey team to fill the same position at Lakeville South High School.
"We thank Coach Storm for all his years of coaching boys hockey in Owatonna and wish him the best as he takes over as the head coach at Lakeville South," Owatonna activities director Marc Achterkirch told the People's Press in an email.
Storm has not yet responded to the People's Press's request for comment on his departure.
Storm began coaching the Huskies during the 2011-12 season and amassed nearly 150 career wins while leading the royal blue and silver. The Huskies never experienced a losing record during his tenure.
Lakeville South finished last season with a record of 20-1-2 and fell to Eden Prairie 2-1 in double overtime in the Class AA state championship game.
This is a developing story.