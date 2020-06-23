EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a multi-part series highlighting the inaugural “Teams of Distinction” recently announced by the Owatonna High School Hall-of-Fame committee.
The following installment chronicles the historic 1988-89 boys basketball team that secured the program's first ever state championship.
--
For the Owatonna boys basketball team, the 1988-89 season started with a frustrating loss in a sleepy gym in southern Minnesota.
However, in the 31 years that have elapsed since that random winter night in December of 1988, the Indians’ tepid beginning would ultimately be relegated to nothing more than an interesting footnote in the grand scheme of the program’s historic campaign. Owatonna’s high-profile showdown against Robbinsdale Armstrong in the Class AA state championship game that season also stands in stark contrast to how things began roughly four months prior.
Shaking off the loss to the Packers, the Indians went on to run the table for the remainder of the regular season and earn the program’s first ever non-shared Big Nine Conference title. Prior to that season, their only other league championships came in 1987-88 and 1978-79 when they finished as co-champions with Austin and Albert Lea, respectively.
History, though, was only just beginning to be made by this special group of student-athletes.
Owatonna went on to capture the Region 1-AA crown with a 55-50 victory over Rochester Mayo in the final and survived a pair of see-saw battles against Eden Prairie and Stillwater in the first two rounds of the Class AA tournament. At that point, the only team standing between the Indians’ and their first state title since 1924 was an ultra-motivated Armstrong team that was seemingly poised to take the final step after losing to Rocori in the Class AA final just one year prior.
With neither team emerging as the overwhelming favorite and sporting nearly identical records — the Falcons were 23-2 and the Indians 23-1 — the sense leading up to the contest was that it was anyone’s game.
Armstrong had the edge in experience on the big stage and boasted a truly rare specimen in its 7-foot starting center Grant Johnson along with a skilled compliment of backcourt players.
On the other side, Owatonna attacked with a versatile starting unit that included a mix of talented athletes from three different grade levels with its main components being future Mr. Basketball and Minnesota Golden Gopher, Chad Kolander, and senior captain Matt Holland.
When the game finally started, the action quickly settled into a defensive tussle that saw the Falcons build a lead that peaked at 14 points in the third quarter. According to Tom Shea of the Owatonna Photo News, OHS battled back thanks in large part to key plays by reserves Mike Ebert and Mike Broich before eventually forcing overtime when Kolander nailed a jumper to level the score 40-40.
In the 3-minute extra session, Owatonna took its first lead since the game’s opening possession when Holland converted from down low to make it 42-41. The Falcons’ eventually went back on top by a single point with roughly 40 seconds to go before OHS sophomore starting point guard Mark Randall — who began the season on junior varsity team — saw an opening on a fast break and fearlessly attacked the towering Grant Johnson in the lane, adjusting in mid-air to elude his long arms and scooping in a bucket to make it 44-43.
The final 27 seconds featured a costly turnover by the Falcons, a Randall free throw and a missed 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have given Armstrong the victory had it gone in. Instead, it caromed off the back of the iron and Owatonna had the program’s first state championship with a heart-pounding 45-43 win.
The aftermath of the monumental victory started with Owatonna’s jubilant bench spilling onto the floor at the St. Paul Civic Center and ended with an impromptu welcome-home celebration for the newly-minted Class AA champions that drew a crowd of nearly 3,000 fans. The bus carrying the team was escorted by a police convoy for the final few miles of the trek down I-35 from the state capital and eventually came to rest just outside the OHS gymnasium.
The '88-89 season will be fondly remembered as the benchmark campaign during the golden age of Owatonna boys basketball. The Indians would go on to repeat as Class AA champions the following season and make a third consecutive trip to the state tournament in 1990-91.
From 1987 to 1991, OHS compiled exactly half of the program’s six conference titles to date and, of course, captured the school’s only two state championships in boys basketball.