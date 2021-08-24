Owatonna boys CC

Members of the Owatonna cross country team accept the 2020 Big Nine Conference championship trophy. The Huskies will look to repeat as champions this fall. (File photo/SouthernMinn.com)

The Owatonna boys cross country team has 14 returning seniors and five All-Big 9 Conference athletes returning from a 2020 team that brought home a conference title. Perhaps needless to say, head coach David Chatelaine firmly believes that his squad will not only be able to compete for yet another conference championship but also contend as a team in the strong Section 1AAA.

“It’s a great group of kids. Most of them have been together since they were in the seventh grade. It’s going to be really fun. They’re really close with each other. I guess it just gives up coaches and the team just a lot of confidence. The seniors, they’re all really good leaders. It’s going to be a fun season,” Chatelaine said of his team as well of the knowledge that his team will be one of the most experienced in the region.

The Huskies will be led by captains Connor Ginskey, Preston Meier, Jack Meiners and Brayden Williams, all of whom earned All-Conference nominations last fall. Back also is junior All-Conference talent Trevor Hiatt and senior Zachary Nechanicky, who started off last season strong before an injury kept him out for an extended period of time.

Owatonna’s experience, talent and depth should make them the team to beat in 2021.

BOYS ROSTER

Addison Andrix, senior

Avery Cords, senior

Gavin DeWitz, senior

Brenden Drever, senior

Connor Ginskey, senior

Ethan Hoffman, senior

Preston Meier, senior

Dylan Meiners, senior

Jack Meiners, senior

Zachary Nechanicky, senior

Nathanial Rions, senior

Jacob Seykora, senior

Izaya Vazques, senior

Brayden Williams, senior

Trevor Hiatt, junior

Cole Piepho, junior

Anton Schroeder, junior

David Smith, junior

Jack Cocchiarella, sophomore

Andres Contreras, sophomore

Henry Hilgendorf, sophomore

Carson Krenke, sophomore

McClain Mogen, sophomore

Ethan Peterson, sophomore

David Rhodes, sophomore

Nathan Seykora, sophomore

Jack Thamert, sophomore

Leyton Williams, sophomore

Cody Drever, freshman

Tanner Smith, freshman

Jack Sorenson, freshman

Riley Kreeger, eighth grade

Dawson Levy, eighth grade

Kayden Melby, eighth grade

Finnegan Vieths, eighth grade

Nolan Ward, eighth grade

Mason Myrom, seventh grade

Kaiden Struss, seventh grade

BOYS SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021: Invite, 4 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Meadow Greens Golf Course

Thursday, Sep 2, 2021: Meet, 11 a.m., Away vs. TBD, St. Olaf College

Friday, Sep 10, 2021: Invite, 3:30 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Faribault North Alexander Park

Thursday, Sep 16, 2021: Invite, 4 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Rochester Eastwood Golf Course

Friday, Sep 24, 2021: Invite, TBD, Away vs. University of MN, University of Minnesota

Friday, Oct 1, 2021: Meet, 4 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Red Wing High School

Thursday, Oct 7, 2021: Invite, 4 p.m., Multiple Schools, Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course, The Ev Berg Invitational

Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021: Invite, 3:45 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Minneopa Golf Club

Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021: Big 9 Conference Meet, 3:55 p.m., Multiple Schools, Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course

Thursday, Oct 28, 2021: Section Meet, 2:55 p.m., Multiple Schools, Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course

