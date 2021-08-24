The Owatonna boys cross country team has 14 returning seniors and five All-Big 9 Conference athletes returning from a 2020 team that brought home a conference title. Perhaps needless to say, head coach David Chatelaine firmly believes that his squad will not only be able to compete for yet another conference championship but also contend as a team in the strong Section 1AAA.
“It’s a great group of kids. Most of them have been together since they were in the seventh grade. It’s going to be really fun. They’re really close with each other. I guess it just gives up coaches and the team just a lot of confidence. The seniors, they’re all really good leaders. It’s going to be a fun season,” Chatelaine said of his team as well of the knowledge that his team will be one of the most experienced in the region.
The Huskies will be led by captains Connor Ginskey, Preston Meier, Jack Meiners and Brayden Williams, all of whom earned All-Conference nominations last fall. Back also is junior All-Conference talent Trevor Hiatt and senior Zachary Nechanicky, who started off last season strong before an injury kept him out for an extended period of time.
Owatonna’s experience, talent and depth should make them the team to beat in 2021.
BOYS ROSTER
Addison Andrix, senior
Avery Cords, senior
Gavin DeWitz, senior
Brenden Drever, senior
Connor Ginskey, senior
Ethan Hoffman, senior
Preston Meier, senior
Dylan Meiners, senior
Jack Meiners, senior
Zachary Nechanicky, senior
Nathanial Rions, senior
Jacob Seykora, senior
Izaya Vazques, senior
Brayden Williams, senior
Trevor Hiatt, junior
Cole Piepho, junior
Anton Schroeder, junior
David Smith, junior
Jack Cocchiarella, sophomore
Andres Contreras, sophomore
Henry Hilgendorf, sophomore
Carson Krenke, sophomore
McClain Mogen, sophomore
Ethan Peterson, sophomore
David Rhodes, sophomore
Nathan Seykora, sophomore
Jack Thamert, sophomore
Leyton Williams, sophomore
Cody Drever, freshman
Tanner Smith, freshman
Jack Sorenson, freshman
Riley Kreeger, eighth grade
Dawson Levy, eighth grade
Kayden Melby, eighth grade
Finnegan Vieths, eighth grade
Nolan Ward, eighth grade
Mason Myrom, seventh grade
Kaiden Struss, seventh grade
BOYS SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021: Invite, 4 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Meadow Greens Golf Course
Thursday, Sep 2, 2021: Meet, 11 a.m., Away vs. TBD, St. Olaf College
Friday, Sep 10, 2021: Invite, 3:30 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Faribault North Alexander Park
Thursday, Sep 16, 2021: Invite, 4 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Rochester Eastwood Golf Course
Friday, Sep 24, 2021: Invite, TBD, Away vs. University of MN, University of Minnesota
Friday, Oct 1, 2021: Meet, 4 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Red Wing High School
Thursday, Oct 7, 2021: Invite, 4 p.m., Multiple Schools, Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course, The Ev Berg Invitational
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021: Invite, 3:45 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Minneopa Golf Club
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021: Big 9 Conference Meet, 3:55 p.m., Multiple Schools, Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021: Section Meet, 2:55 p.m., Multiple Schools, Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course