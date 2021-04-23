THURSDAY, APRIL 22
Baseball
Owatonna 7, Red Wing 0
Owatonna's Matt Seykora pitched a three-hit, complete game shut out and went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, triple and RBI against the Wingers Thursday evening en route to helping his team improve to 5-1 on the season.
Payton Beyer and Taylor Bogen each went 2-for-4 at the plate with Beyer scoring two runs. Nick Williams and Brayden Truelson also picked up hits on the night.
NRHEG 7, Medford 6
The Panthers' Kordell Schlaak pitch six and two-thirds innings, striking out five and allowing only three earned runs, en route to picking up the win over the Tigers Thursday evening.
Clay Stenzel went 1-for-3 with a double for NRHEG and also struck out the final batter of the game to pick up the save. Andrew Phillips went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in two runs.
Golf
Gopher Conference girls meet
NRHEG and Blooming Prairie competed in a Gopher Conference meet hosted at Oak View Golf Club Thursday afternoon.
The Awesome Blossoms claimed the top spot as a team, shooting 231 overall. Halle Strunk earned the medalist title with a score of 48, while Jessica Ressler finished as the runner up after shooting a 51.
The Panthers shot 218 as a trio, but did not qualify for final placements as they did not have four golfers complete the round. They were led by Grace Wilkinson's 62.
Softball
Hayfield 7, Blooming Prairie 2
The Awesome Blossoms registered seven hits, but were ultimately unable to come out victorious against the Vikings Thursday afternoon.
Macy Lembke, Bobbie Bruns, Allison Krohnberg, Maren Forystek, Alivia Schneider, Lauren Schammel and Lexi Steckelburg all picked up hits, with Lembke scoring both of Blooming Prairie's runs.
NRHEG 8, Medford 3
The Panthers improved to 4-0 on the season following their win over Medford Thursday afternoon.
Sophie Stork pitch another complete game, striking out 11 Tigers batters and allowing three earned runs. Ava Kyllo and Hallie Schultz each went 3-for-4 on the day with a double. Sidney Schultz went 2-for-4 with a triple. Grace Tufte and Faith Nielsen also registered hits.
Track and field
Maple River meet
The Blooming Prairie girls (91.5) and boys (93) each finished in second place during their respective meets at Maple River Thursday afternoon.
For the girls, Emily Miller (400-meter), Chloe McCarthy (800-meter), Abby Braaten (long jump), the 4x200 relay team, the 4x400 relay team and the 4x800 relay team earned first place finishes.
For the boys, Sam Skillestad (200-meter), Samuel Smith (400-meter), the 4x200 relay team and the 4x400 relay team earned top honors.
USC meet
The NRHEG and Medford girls and boys participated in a meet at USC Thursday afternoon.
The Panther girls finished third overall (59), while the Tigers finished fourth (48). On the boys' side, NRHEG finished second (82) and Medford fourth (45).
For the girls, the Panthers' Raquel Fischer (200-meter), Evelyn Nydegger (400-meter, triple jump), Tori Vaale (1,600-meter), Quinn VanMaldeghem (3,200-meter) and the 4x800 relay team registered first place finishes. Clara Kniefel (800-meter), MacKenzie Kellen, Abby Fitzgerald (discus), the 4x200 relay team and the 4x400 relay team earned first place finishes for Medford.
For the boys, NRHEG's Danile Nydegger (1,600-meter), Jaxon Beck (high jump) and Brandon Howieson (discus, shot put) came in first, while Cohen O'Connor (400-meter) and George McCarthy (pole vault) did so for Medford.