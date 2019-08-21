It wouldn’t be completely precise to say the 2018 season was a full-fledged trial run for Owatonna rookie head coach Nate Gendron.
But it also wouldn’t be totally accurate to say that things weren’t a whirlwind at times as he adjusted to running his own program from top to bottom.
“To be honest, I was a little bit of a deer in headlights trying to figure everything out,” Gendron said after practice on Tuesday. “But I think now I can definitely focus on our style.”
And what exactly would that be?
“We definitely want to control play through the middle of the field,” Gendron continued. “(Midfielder) Asia Buryska, we want everything to funnel through her feet. We feel like she can control all dynamics of the offense and defense. If we can find her feet in the middle of the field, that’s what we want. Our formation has four players in the middle of the field so we hope to out-number our opponents and transition up the field quickly. I don’t want to play boot and chase soccer. I want to possess the ball and then with our defense I want to be skilled enough to swing from end to end and then quickly transition.”
Gendron went on to say that he saw large patches of his team’s full potential within his newly-implemented system last season, but also admitted he spent way too much time adjusting on the fly and much less time applying a proactive scheme and universal game plan.
“I want teams to adapt to us rather than us always adapting to them,” he said. “Last year, I felt like I was changing things all the time and we would change formations for almost every team. I’m not going to do that this season.”
Gendron not only has a full season and more than a calendar year under his belt as the head of the program, but boasts a deep stable of players that could make 2019 a season to remember. Of the six OHS players that earned all-conference or honorable mention status in 2018, four of them return as 15 of the 18 total players on the current roster have earned at least one letter in their respective varsity careers.
Based purely on numbers, the Huskies have put themselves squarely in the conversation as one of the top teams to beat in the Big Nine Conference as the season kicks into gear early next week. Defending champion, Mankato West, returns two first-team all-conference players and is once again stacked from top to bottom. Gendron also said that Northfield will be in the running as the Raiders have three all-league performers coming back from a team that finished 8-1-2 in conference games.
South of the Huskies — who ended 8-2-1 in the Big Nine Conference last fall — it’s a complete toss-up as seven teams won between two and six conference games in 2018.
“It’s pretty even at the top,” Gendron said. “But after that, it kind of depends on the year. There is usually one Rochester team in the mix, but it seems to rotate every year. Last year it was Century, but it all depends on what type of season they have and what they bring back. But I would anticipate the top three to be Owatonna, Northfield and West again.”
With state power, Lakeville North, exiting Section 1-AA in the offseason, the race for the top postseason seed will be as wide open as its ever been. Northfield jumps from Class A to fill the Panthers’ slot and will be in the mix along with the Huskies, Farmington, Lakeville South and New Prague.
Despite winning an average of 11 games per season and winning at least one postseason contest each year, Owatonna has not made it past the second round of the section tournament in the last 10 seasons.
“It’s been a long time since we have been outside the second round,” Gendron said. “With Lakeville North out of the section now, it is anyone’s game and it’s exciting. I would love for us to be on top of the Big Nine. At the beginning of practice (on Monday) I asked each player to talk about individuals goal they had and what team goals they had for the team. I would say about 80 percent of the players said they want to make it to a section final and advance to state. It’s pretty ambitious, but this group can certainly make that run.”
Owatonna opens the season with a nearly unprecedented four consecutive home games, starting with a showdown against reigning state-participant, Lakeville North, on Saturday at roughly 3 p.m.
In Week 2, the Huskies host defending conference champion, Mankato West, on Thursday, Aug. 29 before taking on Delano one day later.
On Thursday, Sept. 5, they host Rochester Century before playing their first game away from home on Saturday, Sept. 7 at reigning Class AA third-place winner, Eagan.