Owatonna's 8-game winning streak halted in championship game of Heritage Classic

DULUTH — The Owatonna boys hockey team didn’t achieve its ultimate goal during its trip to the Heritage Holiday Classic in Duluth, but that doesn’t mean the three-day event was a complete failure.
Far from it, in fact.
Skating its way to the championship game with back-to-back wins by a combined score of 11-2 on Thursday and Friday, the Huskies ran into a rock-solid Duluth Denfeld team and saw its eight-game winning streak — and the chance to repeat as champions at the event — come to a close in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Essential Duluth Heritage Center on Saturday evening.
BIG PICTURE
Though a title would have been nice, the fact that the Huskies left the tournament with two more wins versus Class AA competition — albeit against a pair of struggling opponents — there’s still plenty to build on moving forward.
Bottom line, Owatonna beat the teams it was supposed to and simply fell on the wrong end of what was probably a 50-50 matchup on paper against the Hunters. Denfeld was playing in front of its home crown and, like the Huskies, entered the championship game riding a streak of strong performances. Though outside the top 10 according to the official Let's Play Hockey poll and hovering somewhere in the mid-20s in the latest Class A QRF rankings, the Hunters had lost just once in their previous seven outings and were fresh off back-to-back wins against a pair of teams in Roseville and De Pere, Wis. that ultimately left the tournament with a combined three victories.
As for the Huskies, they will jump into the meat of its conference schedule with a crisp 8-2-0 record and will have plenty of chances to rack up a few marquee wins in the second half of the season.
Not only does Owatonna play one of the best teams in the state south of Lakeville on Jan. 9 when it hosts Rochester Century, but the Huskies also have games scheduled against section-contenders Farmington and Hastings as well as Class A state-ranked Gentry Academy.
Denfeld 2, Owatonna 1 (OT)
The Huskies scored first against the Hunters when Grant Achterkirch buried a shot on an assist from Zach Kubicek at the 2:23-mark of the opening period.
From there, the game settled into a net-minding battle between Zach Wiese and Jacob Snyder. The Huskies owned the opening period — finishing the stanza with a 10-2 edge in shots-on-goal — before Denfeld flung 16 shots in Wiese’s direction in the second, all of which were turned away.
With Owatonna having a hard time finding an angle against the Hunters’ blue line and repeatedly being denied by Snyder, the Hunters took advantage early in the third and leveled the score on a goal by Kade Shea.
Griffin Lehet supplied the game-winning goal on Denfeld’s only shot in overtime at the 2:22-mark.
The Hunters finished with a 28-23 edge in shots-on-goal and the teams combined for just three power plays.
Owatonna 3, Irondale/St. Anthony 1
On Friday, Dom Valento scored the game-winning goal late in the second period to break a 1-1 tie before Austin Mundt solidified the final score by finding the back of the net on a power play at the 8:09-mark of the third period.
Wiese finished with 16 saves.