Wrestling season rapidly approaches for the Owatonna Huskies and seniors Landen Johnson, Jacob Reinardy, Andrew Nirk and Rian Grunwald have emerged as the senior captains heading into Owatonna’s 2021-22 wrestling campaign.
Heading into their senior seasons, Johnson projects to start at the 160 pound weight class, Reinardy projects to start at 170, Nirk at 195 and Grunwald 113.
Practices are already underway for wrestling, and the start of the season isn’t too far off for the Huskies, as they’ve gotten reacclimated with the wrestling room and into the swing of things.
“I’m just excited to see everybody’s faces again and getting the team reunited again,” Reinardy said.
Owatonna’s four senior captains and the rest of the Huskies are coming off a weird 2020-21 wrestling season that was very limited and ran differently as compared to a normal year with matches getting cut out of the season, running sections differently and a limited fan attendance.
Heading into the new season, the return of a normal schedule and breaking free of those limitations they faced a year before comes as a welcomed change for the Huskies.
“I’m excited to make sure all of our fans are back because our fans always travel so well, so having a limited number last year definitely sucked,” Johnson said. “Having a normal sections will help. That cost quite a few guys on our team a trip to the state tournament because everything got changed.”
Reinardy and Nirk, along with Trey Hiatt, Jack Sorenson, Kanin Hable and Abe Stockwell, were among those that participated in state plemininaries, but missed out on the chance to make the trip to the Xcel Energy Arena.
Johnson returns as one of three Huskies that made the trip up North, where he went on to be crowned the Class AAA 160-pound state champion behind a 1:35 fall over Elijah Madimba (Coon Rapids) in the quarterfinals, a 6-1 decision over Adam Cherne (Wayzata) in the semifinals and a 5-4 decision over Anthony Tuttle (Stillwater) in the finals.
When it comes to individual goals, all four captains have straight forward plans set for themselves for the upcoming season.
Grunwald plans to accomplish a day one goal of wrestling at the varsity level after mainly competing at the junior varsity level, which she laid some of the groundwork for last season.
“I wrestled a couple of varsity matches last year, other than that, I wrestled JV and I won my first varsity match last year as well,” Grunwald said.
For Johnson, everything just comes down to improving upon his last season and looks to repeat as a state champion.
Reinardy and Nirk both have their eyes locked onto the state tournament and making it onto the podium after just falling short of the tournament last year.
“I’m trying to make it to state this year for the first time and trying to get up on that podium,” Nirk said. “We’ll see how that goes.”
As the season draws closer, one thing that’s circled in red for the Owatonna wrestlers is The Clash National Wrestling Duals, where the Huskies get an opportunity to face off against some top tier opponents on the map.
The other big thing they’re looking towards is sections, where they’ll get a chance to one-up their junior seasons and move on to state to close out their final high school wrestling seasons on a high note.
The Huskies open their season with a varsity invite being hosted by Faribault, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.