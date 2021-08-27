The Owatonna Huskies girls tennis team (3-2, 3-0 Big 9 Conference) remained undefeated during conference play Thursday afternoon as they easily defeated the Austin Packers, 6-1.
The Huskies were originally slated to face off against both Austin and Faribault in Faribault, however, inclement weather force the triangular to be cancelled. Owatonna and Austin went head-to-head indoors at the Owatonna Indoor Tennis Center, while their match against the Falcons was rescheduled to Sept. 10.
Olivia Herzog (6-1, 6-0), Olivia McDermott (6-0, 6-0) and Emma Herzog (6-0, 6-0) earned victories during singles play, while the duos of Lauren Thamert/Olivia Shaw (6-2, 6-3), Ashley Schlauderaff/Ellery Blacker (5-7, 6-4, 10-8) and Allison Wasieleski/Liz Roesner (6-4, 6-4) did so during doubles.
The girls return to action on Monday against Apple Valley at the Owatonna High School courts. Matches will begin at approximately 4 p.m.