The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers girls basketball team celebrated the holiday season by participating in the Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Holiday Tournament. They went 1-1 during the holiday tournament and had guards Sophie Stork and Erin Jacobson named to the All-Tournament team.
Stork and Jacobson did the heavy lifting for the Panthers in both games as the team’s leading two scorers.
In Tuesday’s 74-60 win over St. James, Jacobson led the team in scoring with 20 points while adding eight rebounds and two steals. Stork followed her up with an 18-point, 21-rebound double-double and also recorded three assists and steals in the process.
Stork took over as the leading scorer in their 64-48 loss to LC-WM the following night as she posted 19 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Jacobson added 15 points and four rebounds.
As a team, the Panthers saw some ups and downs through their two games. In the matchup with St. James, they took a seven point, 38-31 lead going into halftime before pulling away in the second half and winning by 14 points.
Outside of Stork and Jacobson, Faith Nielsen added 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal, Hallie Schultz had eight points, four rebounds and one assist, Andrea Briggs had six points, three rebounds and a steal, Preslie Nielsen had three points, five rebounds and a steal, Sarah George had three points, four rebounds and two twos and Madison Murray had three rebounds and a steal.
The LC-WM game didn’t go quite as planned with the Knights being the ones that got the run in the first half and made the Panthers trail by an uncharacteristic 25 points by halftime. They were able to claw their way back into it slightly, but the hosts of the tournament clung onto the 16-point lead to hand NRHEG its second loss of the season.
The scoring was much more limited with Faith Nielsen addings seven points, Preslie Nielsen hadding three points and Briggs and Schultz adding two points each.
“Between both nights we saw some parts of our game that we need to continue to improve on throughout the season,” NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said. “LCWM had a couple of heavy hitters that we could not contain. They attacked the basket very well and when we would try to help on defense, they would kick it out and hit a 3. Tonight was a tough loss, we need to learn from it, and make adjustments where needed.”
With the holiday tournament out of the way, the Panthers look to get back into the swing of things with regular season games when they host Tri-City United Jan. 3 and Maple River Jan. 7.