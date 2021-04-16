Grant Achterkirch delivered at the plate, then on the mound.
His go-ahead, two-run double in the fourth proved to be the difference in Thursday's 7-5 victory against Class AAA No. 6 Mankato East at Dartts Park. He later closed out the game on the mound.
His relief appearance was much less likely than his big hit though.
“He has not been put in that spot, I don't think ever,” Owatonna coach Tate Cummins said of Achterkirch on the mound in the seventh. “We didn't really know what to expect, but his fastball was poppin'. He attacked guys, that was big by him.”
After Mankato East (1-1) scored three times in the top of the first, Owatonna (3-1) regained the lead with a five-run first. Mankato East kept chipping away in the early innings, eventually tying the game 5-5 in the third. Then Achterkirch drove in two in the fourth in what ended up as the difference.
After the Huskies chased Cougar starting pitcher Calin Jacobs, they struggled to get much going against reliever Matthew Werk.
Werk relied on his fastball high in the zone, attempting to overpower the Huskies while Jacobs threw more curveballs and slower fastballs with slight horizontal break. It kept the Huskies from mounting much until the fourth.
With one out in the fourth, Dylan Maas walked. Payton Beyer followed with a single. Maas advanced to third on the single and Beyer stole to second to set up second and third with two outs. Achterkirch laced a Werk fastball down the left field line for a two-RBI double.
Cummins has noticed a lot of the players adjusting at the plate so far this season. Here was just another example of a player looking for hittable fastball and getter their hands through the zone faster.
“To get on top of a kid throwing in the 80s, I think that's pretty impressive this early in the season,” Cummins said of the go-ahead hit.
Maas got the Husky bats started at the top of the lineup. He reached base three times and scored twice. His first-inning triple helped kick start a big inning.
“We went with a new leadoff guy just to change things up a little bit. He came up big,” Cummins said. “He hit that gap for triple. Dylan Maas, he can fly around the bases. I thought he set the tone for that first and the start of the game for us.”
After a shorter start from Matt Seykora, Beyer came in and was terrific in relief. He began in the fourth, throwing three crucial innings. He was able to quiet the Cougar bats, even working out of the sixth with the bases loaded.
Cummins considers Beyer the top reliever currently. Beyer backed up that sentiment with six strikeouts in three scoreless innings.
“We're going to keep working him in the late innings,” Cummins said of Beyer’s usage on the mound. “We had to go him a little earlier than we would like to have, but he did a nice job.”