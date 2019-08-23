EARLY EXPERIENCE: Despite 4-2 loss, young Huskies show life in season-opener

Taking the field against a team with exactly twice as many seniors in its roster, things could have gone terribly wrong for the Owatonna boys soccer team in its season-opening game on Thursday, and for the better part of the first half, they did.
Tilting the field in its favor from the opening boot and dictating the action for the game’s first 15 minutes, Farmington scored a pair of unanswered goals and charged out to a 2-0 lead with 25 minutes, 12 seconds remaining before halftime.
A tad shell-shocked and on the verge of watching the bullish Tigers run away with a lop-sided win on their home field, the Huskies found their balance and punched back.
Starting with sweet Lane Versteeg goal on a free kick at the 10:45-mark, OHS scored the game’s next two goals in exciting fashion, but ultimately couldn’t make up for a few mental lapses in the second half and lost, 4-2, in a nonconference game at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.
As disappointing as the defeat was, long-time head coach, Bob Waypa, is taking a macro approach when analyzing his youthful team, focusing more on effort and execution and less on results, especially in the early season. At some point, he expects his club to beat teams like Farmington, but that day simply wasn’t on Thursday.
“Like I told the guys, we only have seven guys returning from last year, so for a lot of these guys, this was new,” Waypa said. “They made some mental mistakes. (Farmington) didn’t do anything we didn’t anticipate. But, again, lots of these guys were playing in a varsity game for the first time under the lights. Sometimes your excitement gets a little high and you tend to do more things than you might be capable of doing, so I said as long as these are just mental mistakes, we will fix those. We will get there.”
Versteeg paced the Huskies with one goal and one assist, getting Owatonna on the board when he sailed a perfectly-struck free kick over a wall of FHS defenders and just beyond Ian McMillan’s out-stretched fingertips near the top of the net.
“We basically want to feed a lot through Lane and have him distribute,” Waypa said. “That’s been his role the last couple of years. Now he’s older and more experienced and there’s a lot on his shoulders. He’s just a junior so he will make mistakes, but he set up a goal and scored a goal — that’s considered a good game.”
Versteeg also set up the Huskies’ second goal when his free kick from high on the left eventually found Kaden Nelson’s head roughly eight feet in front of the net. Having pried away from his defender, Nelson elevated and met the ball at the apex of his jump and angled it past McMillan and watched with wide-eyes as it softly rolled to the back of the net with 34:17 on the clock.
“Kaden has a knack for the ball and is very strong,” Waypa said. “We ultimately want to have 17, 18 guys score goals this season and he already has one. He will probably score four or five because he’s more of a defensive holding midfielder, but he has those moments when he can go — he has a hard shot. We told him to find the open spot, and he found the open spot on the back side and did a nice simple head across for a goal.”
Farmington wasted little time with its rebuttal to Nelson’s game-tying goal, burying a pair of shots in a 7-minute span to regain a multi-goal advantage. The Tigers registered the game-deciding score with 28:41 left in the second half and capped the scoring when Jonny Gideon smashed a shot to the back of the net after a corner kick at 21:56.
The Tigers eased back into a defensive umbrella for the game’s final 20 minutes, yet maintained its physical style of play on both ends of the field, crashing into Owatonna players and embracing contact around the net.
“Games get physical, and that’s where experience comes in,” Waypa said. “Boys soccer in Minnesota is physical and these guy aren’t used to it, so there’s a learning curve. But, again, if we clean up mistakes, I think the results will be different.”
Farmington (1-0-0) and Owatonna (0-1-0) are expected to battle for home field advantage throughout the Section 1-AA tournament and the Tigers’ victory gives them the early advantage in the unofficial postseason standings.
Owatonna’s hosts Lakeville North (1-0-0) — a team that exited Section 1-AA before this season — on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Panthers defeated Rochester Mayo, 1-0, on Thursday night.