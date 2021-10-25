It’s been a tough volleyball season for the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms, who closed out their regular season with a 5-18 overall record and a 2-8 Gopher Conference record. The Blossoms went 2-3 in their final five games with losses to Bethlehem Academy and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown to close out the season.
Rochester Lourdes have also had a difficult 2021 regular season after going 3-17 overall and finishing dead last in Hiawatha Valley League Standings with a 0-9 conference record.
Only one would be able to keep its section playoff hopes alive, as No. 17 seeded Blooming Prairie was slated to face No. 16 seeded Rochester Lourdes in a play-in game that determines who moves on in the Section 1AA volleyball tournament. Check owatonna.com for the results of the play-in match.
While the winner gets to move on, things will only get harder, as the winner is slated to face off against the top seed, No. 1 Cannon Falls in Cannon Falls in the quarterfinal round.
Both teams are sitting in a very similar spot with the way they both ended their respective seasons. The Blossoms picked up two of its five wins on the season in the final stretch of their season, where they outlasted Randolph in five sets and beat United South Central in four sets.
Lourdes strung together a couple of losses at the end of the season, but the Eagles managed to pick up one of their three wins of the season in their final game, where they swept Schaeffer Academy 3-0.
In a season where neither team has been able to generate much momentum, it’ll be crucial to carry off their respective last season victories to move onto the quarterfinals.
One thing playing in Lourdes favor is that the Eagles were granted the No. 16 seed over the Blossoms, meaning that they host their match since they’re the higher seeds, so the Blossoms would have to overcome playing in front of an opposing home crowd.
The game between Blooming Prairie and Rochester Lourdes was slated for Monday night in Rochester.