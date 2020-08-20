The Minnesota State High School League was forced to come to an impossible resolution when it postponed a pair of traditional fall sports (football and volleyball) to the spring and formulated a new, truncated four-season composition for the 2020-21 calendar year.
On the surface, the model is a novel idea. It buys time for the state to get a better handle on the coronavirus before a high-contact sport like football takes the field and the thinned-out schedules released early last week are also a strong safety measure.
Though it took a little longer than some people would have liked (the announcement wasn’t made until Tuesday, Aug. 4 — eight days after states like Wisconsin solidified plans), the MSHSL made a sound decision that appears to cater to all parties: Those who believe there should be no limitations on high school sports, those who believe they shouldn’t be played at all and everyone else in between.
However, there is one component of the decision that I still find a little confusing, and that's the lack of clarity when it comes to the postseason.
After finalizing what the calendar year is going to look like and determining the length and format of each season, the League decided to take a “wait and see” approach when it comes to anything beyond the regular season.
So what exactly does that mean? I'll tell you: It means that as of Thursday evening, there are no section or state tournaments scheduled for any of the fall sports. That’s right, modified regular season plans were finalized and practice started on Monday, and the ultimate prize remains ambiguous. Are they playing for a state title? A conference title? Nothing at all?
We just don't know yet.
The liability of gathering hundreds of people from across Minnesota and putting them in one place for a weekend of competition is substantial, and most people understand that. What I am struggling with how the MSHSL was able to give the green light for kids to compete without at least having a strategy in mind when it comes to section and state tournaments. And of they do have a plan, they haven't been crystal clear in translating this to the public. The mystery has a lot of people scratching their heads and speculating as to what will happen moving forward, and that's not good for anyone.
Let’s dive a little deeper and take a closer look at soccer to perhaps get a better handle on the situation as a whole. I can fully understand why the MSHSL wouldn’t want to conduct the state tournament indoors at U.S. Bank Stadium, but, at least in my opinion, that place was always too cavernous for high school soccer anyway. I mean, there is just something about watching a game were less than 1% of the stadium is at capacity that just doesn't feel grand enough for what's at stake. I get that it’s a unique opportunity for the athletes to play inside a massive professional facility, but I believe soccer is best played in a more intimate setting.
There are plenty of viable options for the MSHSL to choose from when it comes to hosting a potential state tournament. On paper, a centrally-located facility like Husky Stadium on the campus of St. Cloud State University is just about perfect. The place holds roughly 4,400 fans — far less than the 72,000 at U.S. Bank — and is just 65 miles from downtown Minneapolis and even closer to the ever-expanding northern suburbs.
More importantly, it’s not inside. It is widely believed that the threat of COVID-19 is lower outdoors and the MSHSL — with proper planning and execution — could create their version of a “bubble.”
The League could strictly enforce social-distancing mandates and require everyone wear a mask. They could distribute "family waivers" to players and only allow certain people into the stadium. They could severely reduce the number of media credentials permitted and prohibit handshake lines while modifying pregame routines to the point where physical interaction is heavily reduced. But, again, coordinating such an event in our current environment requires a lot of planning, and even before a single game has been played this fall, time is limited.
Owatonna, for example, opens the season on Tuesday, Sept. 1 and its final game is scheduled for exactly five weeks later on Oct. 6. The MSHSL has stated that no games will be permitted past Oct. 24, leaving an 18-day window to complete any (potential) postseason scenarios.
It’s probably too late to enact something like this now, but I think establishing a predetermined playoff criterion would have been a decent idea. This could have meant requiring that teams attain a certain winning percentage to become playoff eligible and would have enhanced the stakes of the regular season whiling thinning out the herd when it came to formulating postseason brackets. With less teams in the pool, travel and interaction would have been reduced.
Regardless, it would have been nice for teams to know if they were actually playing for something other than regular season pride before the season started.
Instead, they are left with a nagging unknown and forced to answer another impossible question…
Without a postseason, what's the point?