Owatonna’s opening drive against Rochester Century included 13 plays, 73 yards and one huge statement.
These Huskies might not have a transcendent star the ilk of Jason Williamson, but it’s clear this group is cut from the same cloth as the program’s recent dominant teams, and their game-opening possession sent a pretty strong message: Owatonna is deep and deadly.
“It does help to have a lot of returners,” dynamic senior receiver, Ethan Walter said. “This got a lot of the butterflies out, too, because everyone was nervous to see how good we were. It’s great to be back playing and showing teams what we can do. (Century) came in with confidence and they deferred thinking they could get the advantage. It didn’t work.”
Indeed, the Huskies’ opening drive was just the first salvo in a game that featured big plays from a myriad of players. Four different OHS receivers finished with at least 50 yards and three different players either caught or rushed for a touchdown.
Walter finished with a team-high six receptions for 75 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns. Isaac Oppegard needed just three grabs to reach 77 yards and Matt Williams added two receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown. Junior Payton Beyer pried himself open three times in the first half and caught three passes for 50 yards.
With 5-6 seconds to throw almost every time he dropped back, Brayden Truelson — who was named the starter on Thursday — picked apart the Panthers' defense, completing 12 of 16 passes for 240 yards. He accounted for three touchdowns — two rushing and one throwing — and ended with 26 yards on the ground.
“I thought Brayden was lights out,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said. “It’s critical that our quarterback makes plays with the weapons that we have and he put the ball in some great spots for the receivers and allowed them to be the athletes that they are.”
Sol Havelka also saw action at quarterback and didn’t miss a beat. He completed both of passing attempts for 33 yards and found Williams in the back of the end zone for a 24-yard strike with 1 minute, 21 seconds remaining before halftime to blow the game open at 29-0. Havelka added two rushes for 27 yards.
Zach Stransky started at tailback and gained 65 yards on just eight carries and scored the game’s third touchdown with 9:50 left in the second quarter on a 5-yard run. The junior, though, left the game on Owatonna’s next possession with an ankle injury.
With the offense rolling, the Huskies’ vaunted defense flexed their considerable muscles, particularly against the run. Century nearly had a few hand-offs intercepted by Owatonna’s daunting push up front and finished with negative rushing yards against the OHS starters in the first three quarters. The Panthers also completed just 10 of 24 passes before both teams went to their benches in the final 12 minutes.
Century was forced to punt after just three plays on four occasions in the first half, including its first possession that didn’t start until the middle of the second quarter.
“It was crucial. We went out there and stopped them and we deflated their balloon,” defensive lineman, Ethan Rohman said. “It was amazing. I know we work our butts off to make sure that defensive backs don’t have to cover for very long and I know they are covering me if I don’t have a great rush. And then we have linebackers flying around that are just amazing.”
Rohman finished with two sacks and deflected a pass in the second quarter. Carson DeKam and Isaac Gefre cleaned up the few CHS rushes that climbed to the second level and were all over the line of scrimmage.
With the win, Owatonna starts the season 1-0 for the eighth consecutive season. The Huskies travel to Northfield next Friday and play a Raiders team that lost 48-15 to Rochester Mayo.
The Panthers scored their only touchdown when Jack Fisher scampered for a first down on a fake punt and then snared a tipped pass for a touchdown against the Huskies’ second unit with 8:30 left in the game.
Owatonna 44, Rochester Century 7
FIRST QUARTER
O—Ethan Walter 4 run (pass fail), 6:07, 6-0
Drive summary: 13 plays, 73 yards. Zach Stransky set the tone with a 16-yard run on the first play of the season and finished with 49 rushing yards on the possession.
O—Walter 18 pass from Brayden Truelson (Sam Henson kick), 0:24, 13-0
Drive summary: 3 plays, 54 yards. Isaac Oppegard caught a 28-yard pass from Truelson on a possession that featured completions of 15, 28 and 18 yards.
SECOND QUARTER
O—Stransky 5 run (Henson kick), 9:50, 20-0
Drive summary: 5 plays, 50 yards. Payton Beyer caught a 33-yard pass following a 10-yard holding penalty against the Huskies on first down.
O—Henson 23 field goal, 6:12, 23-0
Drive summary: 9 plays, 56 yards. Ethasn Walter caught a 28-yard pass in the middle of the drive.
O—Matt Williams 24 pass from Sol Havelka (Henson kick), 1:21, 30-0
Drive summary: 9 plays, 78 yards. Williams’ touchdown came on third and long.
THIRD QUARTER
O—Truelson 1 run (Henson kick), 3:54, 37-0
Drive summary: 11 plays, 70 yards. Isaac Oppegard took the cap off the defense with a 46-yard reception down the left sideline on third and long.
O—Truelson 10 run (Aaron Bangs kick), 0:15.4, 44-0
Drive summary: 4 plays, 55 yards. Williams caught a 31-yard pass on third and long.
FOURTH QUARTER
R—Jack Fisher 32 pass from Nathan Eberhart (Riley Leif kick), 8:30, 44-7