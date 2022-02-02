The walls of inside Owatonna’s wrestling room are scattered with names, pictures and accolades from some of the best wrestlers that have built up the legacy that is Owatonna wrestling.
But through all of the greats to wrestle in a Huskies singlet, Owatonna senior captain Rian Grunwald is leaving behind a legacy that’s blown the door of opportunity open for those that follow in her footsteps. She’s best described as ‘the trailblazer’ for girls wrestling in Owatonna.
Once her senior campaign with the Huskies comes to an end, she’ll be trading out her Owatonna singlet for the purple and gold of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and help build up a Pointers women’s wrestling program after doing at the high school level.
Grunwald landed on the Pointers after she and her family went to UWSP in August and were able to meet the coaching staff and tour the campus that’d eventually be waiting for her. While she did tour with other schools, the feeling of home that UWSP offered her was too much to pass up.
The tipping point was her second visit to Stevens Point after taking a trip to Augustana.
“There were quite a few colleges that I was looking at, but ultimately I just decided on Stevens Point just because it felt more like home,” Grunwald said. “The second time I went back, I had visited Augustana before that, and it just made me notice the differences between the two and I noticed everything about the college that I like more.”
Academics and her future career path also helped her land on Stevens Point.
Grunwald plans on majoring in sociology with a minor in criminal justice and plans to work in law enforcement for a couple of years before moving up as a detective once she graduates from college.
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point women’s wrestling program was announced by the school in November of 2018 and the female Pointer wrestlers made their debut in the team’s inaugural 2019-20 season.
Even when she gets there, she’ll have a couple familiar faces to greet her with UWSP freshmen freshman Amor Tuttle, a former Minnesota Storm teammate of Grunwald, and Rose Ann Marshall, who was a tournament competitor of Grunwald.
But to get to the point of moving onto the next level, Grunwald went through years of wrestling and breaking into a male-dominated sport.
She first became interested in wrestling in elementary school and often attended her older brother’s competitions. Over time, her interest in the sport was sparked.
At this point, girls in wrestling wasn’t nearly as common and necessitated an adjustment period, which makes her commitment to UWSP even sweeter for Rian and her family.
“It’s been a ride,’” said Tiffany Grunwald, Rian’s mother. “It hasn’t always been easy, especially seeing it for her in her first year in the high school room and not all the wrestlers accepted it, not all the parents accepted it, ‘she’s a girl, she shouldn’t be on the team. Seeing where she is today, we’re just proud of her.”
But as the idea of inclusivity in sports becomes a widely accepted idea, mixed with Rian’s personality Rian on and off the mat, she began to gain more and more support from her teammates, coaches, family, friends and Owatonna fans.
Even now at duals and tournaments, Rian and her family has received plenty of positive support from opposing wrestlers, coaches and parents.
Her commitment to UWSP comes as a historic moment for girls wrestling in Owatonna, which has begun to pick up steam.
There’s plenty of girls that are getting into wrestling at a young age, just like Rian, and have someone they can look up to and see that success in the sport at the high school rank and beyond is entirely possible.
On the Huskies roster, she currently serves as one of four senior captains and while the market for girls wrestling is still growing and the collegiate options are still limited, Rian has shown that success is achievable.
“There was a reason why she was named as one of the captains. Yes she was the first, but she happens to be a great person, a great student, a hard-worker, just awesome to be around,” said Owatonna head coach Derek Johnson. “It’s a great coincidence that all those virtues are in this trailblazer because it could’ve gone a different way.
“Girl or boy aside, she’s just a great leader in the room all around.”
With the expansion of girls wrestling in the state of Minnesota, which includes a growth from 149 girls wrestling in the Minnesota State High School League in the 2020-21 season to 250 in the 2021-22 season.
Because of the consistent interest and growth, the MSHSL voted on adding girls wrestling in early 2021 and approved it as a sanctioned high school sport beginning in the 2021-22 season.
From some push back when joining high school wrestling to seeing it be sanctioned across the state of Minnesota in her senior year, which includes adding a girls state wrestling tournament.
The possibility of hoisting hardware after her final match as a Husky might further add to the storied legacy that fills the walls of Owatonna’s wrestling room.
“I’m definitely going to be working for a state title this year, now that girls wrestling is sanctioned in Minnesota, and getting it the first year it’s here and it’s my senior year, might as well,” Grunwald said.