The Owatonna girls hockey team had plenty of reason to celebrate following Thursday night's 3-0 victory against Rochester Mayo.
First, the win clinched at least a share of the Big 9 Conference championship, with a chance to win it outright Saturday night with either a win or a tie against Northfield. Second, the shutout victory was the 17th of senior goalie Ava Wolfe's career. That is the most in Owatonna girls hockey history.
Wolfe made nine saves for the record-breaking shutout, which was her sixth this season following an eight-shutout junior season.
Freshman forward Averi Vetsch also played a big role in the Huskies' win after recording her first and second career varsity goals.
Vetsch found the net seven minutes into the first period on an unassisted, even strength goal to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead. She struck again nine minutes into the third period off assists from junior forward Kaelyn Frear-Boerner and junior defenseman Abby Vetsch to put Owatonna up 2-0.
Junior forward Ezra Oien sealed the Huskies victory by notching a power play goal off assists from Kendra Bogen and Abby Vetsch with under a minute remaining.
In the race for the conference title, Owatonna (33) leads Northfield (31) by two points after Raiders' Thursday night win over Mankato West.