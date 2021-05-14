Run hard, turn left. Run fast then jump high and/or far. Heave an iron ball as far as one can.
When boiled down to their most basic elements, the various events of the sport called track and field are pretty basic. There’s no shot clock, no halves or periods and little in the way of brute physicality. Track and field is a simple sport.
But there is a certain amount of beauty in that simplicity and when well-executed, not many sports are able to draw out the same levels of suspense and intensity as that of track and field. Few highs are more euphoric than a first place photo finish in the 4x100-meter dash or lows more crushing than not being able to clear the bar during a tight high jump competition.
Luckily for the boys and girls teams at Owatonna High School, the number of highs have far outnumbered those of the lows thus far this spring.
“So far, it’s been very good. We’ve won pretty much every meet that we’ve been to pretty handily,” boys coach Kevin Stelter recently said of his team’s season over the phone. Other than a close loss to Rochester Mayo during the Dick Norman Invitational and a complicated scoring snafu at the Lakeville South meet, the Husky boys have taken first place in every other meet they have taken part in.
The girls have done just as well.
“We are very happy with how the team is progressing,” girls coach Ann Christiansen said. “We’re very happy with how they support each other, push each other. We’ve had a few places where we’ve had some holes and we’ve had people step up...We had 52 personal bests [during the most recent meet], which is amazing...They’ve been doing really well. They’ve been seeing nice improvement in their performances.”
The spring of 2021 has seen both Husky squads continue the dominance they have exerted over the Big 9 Conference for the last decade or so. Enter the season, neither Stelter nor Christiansen knew what to expect from their teams due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out their ability to compete last fall. However, both teams have stepped up to the plate and exceeded even the most conservative of expectations.
“I could go through pretty much every event and say, ‘Look at this!’” Christiansen said, noting that most of her athletes are improving their times and distances each week. Jenna Gleason’s improvement in the discus and Maddie Koslosky’s ever-decreasing race times particularly stand out to Christiansen.
Stelter is equally impressed with his team’s progression. Zach Stronsky has been strong in the open 400 and as the anchor in the 4x400 relay. Ryan Gregory owns one of the fastest times in the state during the 300-meter hurdles at 39.97 seconds. Freshman Owen Korbel and sophomore Justin Gleason are dominating the high jump and long jump fields, respectively.
While neither team is perfect — the girls have struggled with some health-related issues and the boys are looking for more consistency from their pole vaulters and throwers — they possess many tools that will keep them competitive well into the postseason. However, their success presents unique challenges towards sustainment, particularly complacency.
“[Complacency is] kind of the reason why we were glad that we got the chance to run up against Lakeville South last week,” Stelter said. “That’s kind of the main reason why I [like to] schedule meets against Stillwater and Mounds View and White Bear Lake and Lakeville North. Often times, some of the competition that we run against here is not of the caliber we necessarily need if we’re going to go on and, hopefully, win the section meet and qualify kids for state. Anytime we get a chance to run against other competition outside of our conference we certainly enjoy the chance to do that. That is our way that we fight against complacency. It was eye-opening for a few of our guys to run last week and see some really fast kids. I think we came back determined and now that will hopefully send us heading into conferences with a renewed sense of urgency.”
Stelter was unable to have his team participate in meets at Stillwater and Lakeville North this season due to constraints developed by schools and the MSHSL in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has also hindered the amount of competition that the boys and girls junior varsity teams were able to engage in, a fact that may impact the athlete’s development and success during future seasons.
However, for now, the focus of the boys and girls track and field teams is solely to hone in on getting better each day, through both intrinsic and extrinsic motivation.
“We want that continued pushing,” Christiansen said. “As all of them push each other, they’re also cheering for each other. So that’s kind of neat to see that even though they’re semi-competing against each other, they’re still very supportive of each other, too.”
The Big 9 Conference meet for both the boys and girls track teams is set to get underway in a little under two weeks and will be held at Rochester John Marshall High School. The section meet will be held on June 10 and 12 at Lakeville South High School.