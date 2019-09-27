The Owatonna girls soccer team kept the good times rolling on Thursday night.
Playing in its penultimate home game against a longtime rivals, the Huskies extended their winning streak to five games with an 8-0 rout of Faribault at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.
Six different players found the back of the net and Owatonna blasted 20-plus shots-on-goal, but the highlight of the night came in the opening minute of the first half as injured seniors, Josie Sullivan and Erin Holzerland, were given the chance to see the field one final time in their high school careers before exiting the field and embracing head trainer, Terry Carlyle, and head coach, Nate Gendron.
When play resumed, Owatonna attacked the Faribault defense in a wave of blue and white, scoring on their first shot of the game and never letting up until it built an 8-0 lead heading into the break.
Grace Wolfe got on the board first less than two minutes after the opening whistle before Ezra Oien made it 2-0 with 36 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the first half.
Roughly nine minutes later, Abby Vetsch found the back of the net before Asia Buryska scored at 22:32. Oien and Wolfe added back-to-back goals for the second time in the game to bring the score to 6-0 with 12:55 left on the clock.
Karington Stanford and Kaia Elstad each added goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half to round out the scoring.
Though the win came with little resistance from the inexperienced Falcons, it was vital to Owatonna’s Big Nine Conference title hopes. The Huskies now sit at 7-1-0 in league action, maintaining a virtual tie with 8-1-0 Mankato West and 5-1-0 Rochester Century.
In an odd scheduling quirk, the Scarlets have just one game remaining in the regular season, ironically, against the Falcons on Tuesday.
The Huskies and Panthers, on the other hand, have eight combined conference games left, five for Century and three for Owatonna.
The Huskies’ toughest conference test comes on Monday at Northfield (4-2-1) while the Panthers have two more games against plus-.500 teams in Rochester Mayo (4-3-1) and Austin (5-4-0).
Based purely on each contending teams remaining schedule on paper, there is a decent chance West, Owatonna and Century finish tied atop the standings when all is said and done.
UP NEXT
Owatonna hosts Farmington for a key game against fellow Section 1-AA opponent at 11 a.m.