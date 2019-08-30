The Owatonna girls tennis team is officially on a roll.
After opening the season with back-to-back losses against two of the best teams is will see all year in Eden Prairie and Lakeville North on Aug. 19, the Huskies have won four of their last five matches — including Thursday’s 7-0 shutout of Winona — to push their record north of .500 for the first time all season at 4-3 overall.
In the Big Nine Conference, the Huskies' convincing victory over the Winhawks improves their record to 4-1 with their lone defeat coming against Rochester Century on Aug. 22.
On Thursday, all seven Owatonna positions won in with relative comfort as the Huskies collected five 6-0 set-victories. Olivia Herzog had the quickest match of the day at No. 3 singles after taking down, Molly Heinert, 6-0, 6-0.
The new second doubles combination of Alex Huemoeller and Leah Tucker gelled quickly against Grace Buswell and Adele Jacobsen, rebounding nicely from a back-and-forth opening set to win 6-4, 6-0.
Top singles player, Sara Anderson, won her third straight match — 6-2, 6-3 over Emma Heinert — to improve to 5-2 on the season.
The Huskies are back in action on Wednesday at home against Northfield at 4 p.m. in a match that was postponed from Aug. 20.
Owatonna 7, Winona 0
Singles
No. 1 Sara Anderson (O) def. Emma Heinert 6-2, 6-3; No. 2 Megan Johnson (O) def. Arianna Jacobs 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 Olivia Herzog (O) def. Molly Heinert 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Olivia McDermott (O) def. Julia Reeck 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 Caitlynne Bussert/Liv Matejcek (O) def. McCarthy Leaf/Marissa McNally 6-1, 6-4; No. 2 Leah Tucker/Alex Huemoeller (O) def. Grace Buswell/Adele Jacobsen 6-4, 6-0; No. 3 Kat McDermott/Jade Hanseon (O) def. Abby Fratzke/Ruby Baker 6-0, 6-3