ROCHESTER — The Blooming Prairie boys cross country team finished in 18th place of 22 teams at the massive Section 1-A cross country meet on Thursday afternoon at Northern Hills in Rochester.
A pair of sophomores paced the Awesome Blossoms and Hosea Baker led the way with a 19:39.2 (62nd place). Jesse Cardenas was next with a 20:15.6 (86th place) and was followed by Alex Miller (20:19.8), Tyler Forystek (20:37.5) and Dylan Johnson (22:08.2).
Lake City put two runners in the top 10—including the individual champion—and won the meet with an average time of 17:49 and just 62 team-points. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson secured the third, fourth and fifth-best individual times and came in second overall with 88 points (17:46 average).