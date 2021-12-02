Implementation of a 35-second shot clock beginning in the 2023-24 season for boys and girls basketball was approved Thursday by the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors during its regularly scheduled meeting.
The adoption of a shot clock for varsity level competition is required through this Board of Directors’ action. Under provisions of the adoption, member schools may use the shot clock at sub-varsity levels by consensus of competing schools.
Minnesota is the 13th state association to adopt a shot clock for varsity-level basketball games. Others include Iowa (both boys and girls associations), North Dakota, South Dakota, California, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island and Washington.
“The League’s Board of Directors is grateful to all of the member schools and their administrative teams for the thoughtful reflection and careful analysis in the study of this proposal,” said Board President Tom Jerome, superintendent of the Roseau School District.
“Their feedback was essential in the decision-making process. We also greatly appreciate the input of the coaches associations and the other professional stakeholders that put so much time and energy into providing feedback on a proposal that would benefit student participants.”
While discussions on the use of a shot clock in high school reach back years, they have resumed in earnest since May when the National Federation of State High School Associations permitted the use of a 35-second shot clock by state adoption. This decision followed a failed proposal for a national rule mandating a shot clock.
Feedback from member schools shared that 75% support the implementation of the shot clock within the next three years. Currently, 19% of the responding schools have shot clocks installed. This number grows to a total of 76% that reported they could have them installed for the 2023-24 season.
Currently in Minnesota, the shot clock may be used in regular-season non-conference contests or invitational tournaments if both schools agree, the host school is properly equipped and the assigned officials approve.
League staff will assist member schools in preparation for the implementation of the shot clock provision.
“We are excited it passed,” said Pat Barrett of the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association. “The state of basketball is excited to start using it.”
In Discussion Items, the Board of Directors:
- Received updates on the process for proposed Representative Assembly Amendments. Currently, Unified Basketball and Boys Volleyball are in that process for consideration as fully sanctioned programs. The proposals are being discussed and voted on by the Administrative Regions. Nine of the 16 Administrative Regions must vote in the affirmative for the proposals to advance to the Representative Assembly on May 10, 2022.
- Received updates from League Staff and Tournament Directors of Winter State Tournaments. A scheduling conflict with Target Center will result in alternate plans for part of the Boys Basketball State Tournament. Discussions continue with the University of Minnesota for use of Williams Arena as the championship venue.