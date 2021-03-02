The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team is living up to the high standard set by their school's famous mascot.
The Awesome Blossoms crushed the visiting JWP Bulldogs (1-10, 1-7 Valley Conference) 67-35 Monday night, improving their record to 12-1 overall. Considered by many to be one of the better girls basketball teams in Class 1A, Blooming Prairie is defeating opponents by an average of 17.8 points per game and are 4-1 in games decided by 10 points or less; their sole loss came 49-47 at the hands of Class 2A Chatfield (7-5, 6-4 Three Rivers Conference). While Monday night's contest was a non-conference game, they're the only remaining undefeated team in the Gopher Conference at 9-0.
At first blush, Blooming Prairie may not necessarily stand out as one of the better teams in all of Minnesota; they don't have any athletic marvels or girls who can run at a breakneck pace, for instance. But what they do possess is height, intelligence, and grit. Oh, and arguably the most accomplished basketball player in school history.
Senior forward Megan Oswald — who is committed to play NAIA basketball at the University of Jamestown next winter — is rewriting the Blooming Prairie record books, having already claimed the top spot on the leader boards for most career rebounds and steals. Her 22 points, 15 rebounds, and five steals were a major driving force in the team's win against JWP.
While Oswald may be the primary catalyst propelling the team, she is surrounded by a bevy of role players and burgeoning stars in their own right. The Awesome Blossoms have seven girls on the roster that stand at least 5-feet-8-inches tall, including junior guard Bobbi Bruns and underclassman centers Anna Pauly and Addison Doocy. These three along with the likes of Maren Forystek, Emily Miller, Ashleigh Alwes, Lauren Schammel, and Allision Krohnberg provide the team with a level of depth that is largely uncommon. (Senior and starting wing Maggie Bruns will miss the remainder of the season due to injury.)
Blooming Prairie's surplus of height and length has helped mold the team into one of the better rebounding squads in southern Minnesota, though, according to coach John Bruns, their success on the boards can be attributed to more than the girls simply towering over their opponents.
"We rebound the ball very well," Bruns said. "We've got smart kids who know how to crash the boards and are willing to box out and just do those little things. That really is a huge strength of our team. And it's not even just size. We had Maren Forystek battling against a girl four or five inches taller than her. I think she came out with a jump ball, but that's a win for us because instead of them getting the rebound and putting it back in, we get to take it out of bounds."
The Awesome Blossoms' willingness to fight on the boards and on the defensive end of the court has been a huge boon for the team according to Bruns and it's that attitude that he believes will carry them come the playoffs.
Sometimes winning, especially by the margins that Blooming Prairie is on a regular basis, can breed complacency and laziness. It would be understandable if a team as successful as the Awesome Blossoms began to rest on their laurels, driven by a confidence that all they need to do is simply show up and they'll come out victorious over their opponents.
Bruns quickly shot down the notion that his team could fall into that trap.
"This group, they just don't do that," Bruns said. "It's really easy to coach this group and with our conference, the games we've got coming up...we've got battles every night. There's no chance that we can kind of sit back and admire our record right now."
After Tuesday night's matchup with the NRHEG Panthers, the Awesome Blossoms will have four games remaining in the regular season, including contests against Hayfield (10-3, 6-2 Gopher Conference), WEM (10-2, 8-1), and Medford (6-3, 5-2). They're schedule won't let up once the playoffs arrive either as Section 1A — of which Blooming Prairie is a member — boasts nine teams that own a winning record against the other teams in the section, including Houston (9-0, 8-0 South East Conference), Kingsland (11-2, 9-1), and Randolph (10-1, 8-1). All three teams, along with Hayfield, rank in the top 25 in Class A according to Minnesota-Scores.net's QRF ranking system; Blooming Prairie sits just outside the top 10, coming in as the 13th ranked team.
Blooming Prairie will quickly find out where they stand among the top-tier teams in Class 1A. However, they're up for the challenge and will look to continue devastating teams with their sheer force of will.