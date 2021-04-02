The end of the high school basketball season is always a bittersweet time.
On one hand, the boys and girls section and state tournaments provide some of the most exciting and memorable gameplay in high school sports on a near yearly basis. On the other, many high school careers, unfortunately, come to fruition.
Around this time every year, once the dust has settled and we’re given time to reflect on the past season, the Owatonna People's Press sports team announces our boys and girls basketball All-Area teams. The goal of this exercise is to acknowledge and celebrate the best players our coverage area has to offer. Today we announce both the boys and girls basketball All-Area teams and other award winners.
We added a couple of new awards this season, including Underclassman of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year. We’d like to extend our congratulations to all of the players and coaches who were nominated and especially to our winners.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
OPP All-Area First Team
BOBBI BRUNS, Blooming Prairie, Junior
12.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 5.0 apg
MEGAN OSWALD, Blooming Prairie, Senior
18.2 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 3.0 apg
SYDNEY SCHULTZ, NRHEG, Sophomore
10.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.5 spg
SARAH KINGLAND, Owatonna, Senior
*Statistics were not submitted or were otherwise unavailable
LEXI MENDENHALL, Owatonna, Junior
*Statistics were not submitted or were otherwise unavailable
OPP All-Area Second Team
CATRINA HERR, Medford,
*Statistics were not submitted or were otherwise unavailable
CLARA KNIEFEL, Medford
*Statistics were not submitted or were otherwise unavailable
FAITH NIELSEN, NRHEG, Freshman
10.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.4 spg
ERIN JACOBSON, NRHEG, Sophomore
9.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 0.89 apg, 1.6 spg
TAYLOR SCHLAUDERAFF, Owatonna, Junior
*Statistics were not submitted or were otherwise unavailable
OPP Player of the Year
MEGAN OSWALD, Blooming Prairie
Oswald leaves Blooming Prairie as the most accomplished basketball athlete in school history, regardless of gender. She is the school's all-time leader in points (1,571), rebounds (1,059) and steals (339) and led the Awesome Blossoms in virtually every statistical category this past season. She will continue her basketball career at the University of Jamestown next winter.
OPP Underclassman of the Year
SYDNEY SCHULTZ, NRHEG
Schultz filled up the boxscore in 2021, in what was already her fourth varsity season. The second-year captain played virtually every minute for the Panthers and coach Onika Peterson credits her as "a big reason our offense [worked]." She led her team in assists and steals and was second only to Nielsen and Jacobson in points and rebounds, respectively.
OPP Defensive Player of the Year
MEGAN OSWALD, Blooming Prairie
When an athlete leads her team in blocks and steals and also sets a school record for most steals in a career, chances are she's a really good defender. Oswald is not only really good, but also the best and her defense was perhaps the biggest reason why the Awesome Blossoms were so good this past season.
OPP Coach of the Year
JOHN BRUNS, Blooming Prairie
Bruns helped lead the Awesome Blossoms to a 17-4 overall record and a second place finish in the Gopher Conference. While their season ended in the Section 1A semifinals, Blooming Prairie's four losses came by a combined 18 points, two of which ended in overtime. The Awesome Blossoms were considered among the best 15 teams in Class A girls basketball all season long.