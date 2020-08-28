MANKATO — The Owatonna boys cross country team got off on the right foot on Thursday evening and opened the season with an impressive performance against Mankato East in Big Nine Conference action.
The Huskies accounted three of the top five fastest times and slipped past the Cougars, 25-32, at Wolverton Practice Field.
“It was nice to be able to have a competition,” longtime OHS coach Dave Chatelaine said. “Our team depth and strength were evident all around. It was a very hot day and we ran smart and had a good pack that ran well together.”
Reigning state participant, Preston Meier, paced Owatonna with a second place finish, clocking a steady 17:53 at the 5K event. He was followed closely by a cluster of teammates, including Connor Ginskey (fourth, 18:35), Jack Meiners (fifth, 18:46) and 2019 all-conference honorable mention runner, Brayden Williams (sixth, 18:48). Trevor Hiatt rounded out the scoring for Owatonna with an 18:59.
East’s Andrew Johnson won the dual with a 17:03 while teammate Calvin Moeller also finished in the top five in third place with an 18:26.
Owatonna is back in action on Thursday at Rochester John Marshall before taking part in its first triangular of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Austin. The Huskies’ first home meet is on Sept. 17 and will be hosted by Brooktree Gold Course.
NOTES
The Huskies’ average time was 18:37 and their spread finished at 1:07…According to the officials at the meet, it was 87 degrees and humid when the race started at roughly 3:30 p.m...The OHS junior varsity won its portion of the meet as Zach Nechanicky clocked the fastest time at 19:52.
Owatonna 25, Mankato East 32
Owatonna top five: 2. Preston Meier 17:53; 4. Connor Ginskey 18:35; 5. Jack Meiners 18:46; 6. Brayden Williams 18:48; 8. Trevor Hiatt 18:59
Overall winner: Andrew Johnson, Mankato East, 17:03