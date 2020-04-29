EDITOR'S NOTE: The first article was originally published on June 8, 2013 in the Owatonna People's Press and is the game story from the Class A state softball championship. The second appeared in the June 7, 2013 edition and chronicles the Blossoms' victory in the state semifinal.
NORTH MANKATO — Nothing was going to stop the Blooming Prairie softball team from winning the Class A state championship.
Nothing.
So, when Shelbi Swenson stepped to the plate in the bottom of the fifth with the score tied and a runner at second with two outs, it felt more like a formality than a nerve-wracking situation.
She, her teammates and her coach all knew what was going to happen next.
On the first pitch she saw from New Life Academy’s Valerie Hohol, Swenson ripped a single to the outfield, sending classmate Jenna Krell home from second and giving her team a lead it would not surrender.
Two innings later, the Blossoms polished off the program’s first ever state softball championship with a 3-1 victory at Caswell Park in North Mankato.
“Shelbi’s not going to be denied,” Blooming Prairie head coach Ali Mach said. “I really truly believe she wasn’t going to lose this game. These girls weren’t going to lose this game. I knew she was going to get a hit. I knew it.”
The victory marks a culmination of a four-year state-tournament run that started three seasons ago when the Awesome Blossoms did not place, losing both their quarterfinal and consolation semifinal. A year later, they improved and finished fourth. And last year, the Blossoms lost in the state championship game.
“I keep using the word 'exciting' until I can’t use it anymore,” senior Sam Ivers said. “It’s exciting that we’ve improved so much over the years and to come out with a win my senior year is just amazing.”
Though Swenson — who finished with eight strikeouts in the complete-game victory — took center stage once again with another remarkable performance both at the plate and one the mound, this was truly a universal effort as several teammates played crucial roles in the momentous victory.
“They’ve earned it,” Mach said. “This was a total team effort. It’s awesome, that’s all I can say; it’s awesome.”
Sophomore Tessa Ivers got the ball rolling in the pivotal fifth inning with a one-out double before senior Jenna Krell generated the first key hit for the Blossoms with a game-tying single through the right side of the infield.
“I just decided to take a deep breath, step up and hit the ball,” Krell said. “That one really swung momentum for us I think.”
After reaching second on a ground out by Sydney Heiber, Krell stood at second when Swenson stepped to the plate. Wasting no time, the senior star laced a single up the middle, rounding first as Krell scampered home to give the Blossoms the lead.
“I knew that tying the game wasn’t going to be enough,” Swenson said. “We wanted to win this game and I knew it was on me to come through because I’m a senior. I kind of put this team on my shoulders.”
Blooming Prairie wasn’t done scoring as Sam Ivers added some insurance with an RBI double that zipped past the Eagles’ third baseman and down the left field line, plating Swenson and cementing the final score.
Swenson — who will pitch at NCAA Division III Bethel University next season — took over in the circle for the final two innings, allowing just one base runner and no hits, ending the game and starting the celebration when she induced a harmless ground out to Madison Worke at first.
After the final out, the Blossoms spilled onto the field from the home dugout on the first base line and began hugging, high-fiving and screaming in jubilation. Some smiled while other shed tears. This was it, they finally did it. It was time to celebrate.
“I’ve been dreaming about winning state ever since I started playing ball,” Swenson said. “It’s awesome.”
Added Krell: “This is probably one of the greatest days of my life. I mean, every year we have gotten better and to finally get that blue medal is just amazing. It’s hard to explain. I can’t even put this feeling into words.”
The Blossoms — who did not lose a conference game and lost their final contest of the season back on May 11 to Class AA state participant Kasson-Mantorville — finish the season 23-3, defeating New Ulm Cathedral and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg to set up the title matchup with New Life Academy.
Tessa Ivers, Swenson and Sam Ivers each collected a pair of hits to lead the Blossoms.
Defensively, Krell and Delany Nelson manufactured the most notable highlights. Krell’s play came in the third when she back-handed a sharply hit ball in the hole between shortstop and third before firing an accurate throw to Worke at first to end the inning. Nelson’s came an inning later when she tracked down and caught a low-looping line-drive that appeared to be headed to the outfield.
The Eagles (18-4) took the lead in the fourth inning when Nicole Johnson stroked a single to left field, scoring Amanda Heidmann.
Blooming Prairie beats KMS for spot in state title game
NORTH MANKATO — Just when you thought Shelbi Swenson’s exploits on the softball diamond couldn’t get any more remarkable, the ultra-talented senior puts together a performance like Thursday’s in the Class A state semifinals.
In one word: Clutch.
Not only did she drive in the game’s only run, but Swenson also single-handedly wiggled out of a couple late jams in Blooming Prairie’s 1-0 victory over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Caswell Park.
Quite simply, as Blooming Prairie coach Ali Mach stated moments after the game, “she came through.”
“She really shut them down,” Mach added. “She pitched a great game and came up with a huge hit in the first.”
Swenson — who struck out six of the first seven batters she faced — finished with 12 strikeouts while scattering five hits.
“I hadn’t felt that good out there in a long time,” Swenson said. “I was focused right away but that’s how I’ve always been. I don’t show a lot of expressions out there.”
Though Swenson was cold-blooded and generally impassive in the circle, the Saints hitters were anything but, swinging wildly at high pitches early on and struggling with Swenson’s arsenal of devastating change-ups and blistering fastballs.
“I knew they were a good hitting team,” Swenson said. “I just tried to keep them off balance.”
After being dominated early, the previously unbeaten Saints (23-1) gradually started putting the ball in play before generating a couple of serious threats late in the game, starting the fifth and sixth innings with base hits.
Swenson, though, didn’t flinch, stranding the potential tying run at third in the fifth with a strikeout of Samantha Gjerde before ending the next inning with a strikeout with two runners on.
“She made some big pitches tonight,” Mach said. “Those last couple innings were huge, but the defense also made some plays behind her. This was a total team effort. Shelbi trusts her defense, and it shows.”
Swenson also came through in a big way at the plate, taking a two-strike pitch to the opposite field and driving in Sydney Heiber with a double in the bottom of the first off K-M-S ace righty Erin Haglund.
“I actually used to play summer ball with (Haglund), and we are good friends,” Swenson said. “I know she has speed so I just wanted to stay with the pitch and swing late and see what happens.”
Sydney Heiber highlighted the defensive effort for the Blossoms with an impressive sliding catch on a looping foul ball in the middle innings. In all, Blooming Prairie committed just one error and tracked down several fly balls in the outfield.
With the victory, the Blossoms (22-3) advance to the state title game for the second straight year. In 2012, the Blossoms lost to Cherry 2-1 in a game that came down to the last inning.
“We don’t talk about that game, but I’m not going to lie, I think about it,” Swenson said. “I don’t think there could have been a worse way to lose. But this year is different.”
Added Mach: “I’m superstitious, so we don’t address last year as a team. But I guess there is only one thing left to do.”
Blooming Prairie will take on New Life Academy of Woodbury at 1:30 p.m. at Caswell Park. The Eagles (18-3) enter the game ranked No. 2 in the state having only lost to Class AAA Irondale and Eagan as well at Rice Lake (Wis.), which has an enrollment of a large Class AA school. New Life beat Cherry and Eden Valley-Watkins to qualify for the title game Thursday.
The Blossoms defeated New Ulm Cathedral in Thursday’s quarterfinals, 3-2. Swenson struck out 14, but did allow two solo home runs against the Greyhounds. Swenson, Heiber and Ashley Krohnberg each had an RBI.