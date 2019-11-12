OWATONNA'S SUPER 13: Huskies put 9 players on first-team all-district list, 4 make honorable mention

During the regular season, the Owatonna football team played like a well-oiled machine.
Every part fit perfectly with the next and they all worked in unison to forge another undefeated — and largely unchallenged — campaign. The Huskies won all-but one game by at least 17 points and held five of its eight regular-season opponents to one or fewer touchdowns.
Owatonna stayed ranked No. 1 from the preseason all the way to Week 8 and handled its opponents to a degree that its starters where often given the opportunity to rest for the remainder of the game by the middle of the third quarter, which put a ceiling on each player’s individual statistical accomplishments.
However, when it came to reputation and per-snap production, there wasn’t a team in the Red Division with more unquestioned stars than the Huskies — and the annual All-Big Southeast District postseason awards reflect this in a major way.
According to the official all-district release sent to the Owatonna People’s Press by OHS coach Jeff Williams, Owatonna placed nine players on the first-team list while another four were given honorable mention consideration.
Winona, an undefeated Class 4A team currently preparing for a state semifinal game against Rocori, saw a league-high 10 players earn first-team nods and another four given honorable mention.
The large group of Huskies honored includes 10 current seniors and three juniors. Seniors that made the first-team list include: Isaac Gefre (LB), Zach Wiese (OL), Carson DeKam (LB), Matt Williams, Carter DeBus (OL/DL), Ethan Walter (WR) and Ethan Rohman (OL/DL) while juniors Payton Beyer (WR/DB) and Brayden Truelson (QB) were also honored.
Seniors Isaac Oppegard (WR/DB), Hunter Menden (LB) and Sam Henson (K) were given honorable mention status along with junior Tanner Hall (RB).
Individually, Gefre was named the Red Division Defensive Player of the Year, Wiese the Lineman of the Year and Henson the Special Teams Player of the Year. And for the third consecutive season, Jeff Williams was honored as the Coach of the Year. Wiese was also named one of the two MFCA Mr. Football winners for the Big Southeast District.
Gefre, a menacing middle linebacker who produced bone-crushing hits on a weekly basis, finished with 77 tackles, one interception, one sack while deflecting two passes. He did all that playing a full four quarters in just two of Owatonna’s eight regular season contests.
Building on his already stellar reputation as a technically-sound and powerful blocker, Wiese was a huge reason why first-year tailback Hall was able to surpass 1,000 rushing yards despite not seeing regular action until Week 2.
Henson connected on 45 of 47 PATs and made 5 of 7 field goals with a long of 34 yards. He crushed 25 touchbacks and averaged more than 55 yards per kickoff.
There is no doubt that Owatonna was an experienced team this past season, but is also clear that the program is not in position to fall off anytime soon as Truelson (quarterback), Beyer (receiver) and Hall (running back) will form one of the most-feared skill-position trios in the district come 2020.